Man of the mats: Ben Jones named cheerleader of the year

OAKLEY — Ben Jones remembers the day in his freshman year when he tried out for the cheer team.

“I had to leave football weights in the morning to go to it,” Jones said. “That was probably the most terrifying thing I’ve ever had to tell my dad.”

His dad is the head football coach at Oakley High School.

Little did Jones know, that decision would completely alter the course of his high school experience.

Now a senior at, Jones reflects on four years of cheer as he prepares to say goodbye to the sport that he loves, at least for a little while.

Jones will attend Utah State University in the fall to pursue a degree in landscape architecture and horticulture. He does not, however, plan to join the university's cheer team.

“I can’t partner stunt," he said, "and that’s one of the main things colleges require.”

Partner stunting in cheerleading is when a single base throws and catches the flyer. Typically, a male cheerleader will toss one of the female cheerleaders on his own.

“You don’t have two other people holding the girl up with you,” he said.

For someone who’s spent the last four years competing in a sport season stretching from May to March, Jones won't have trouble adjusting to his new schedule.

“It’ll open up a lot of free time,” he said. “I don’t know what I’m going to do with it, but I’m going to find something.”

Jones’ cheer journey actually began when he was a small child, although he did not know it at the time. His mother enrolled him in gymnastics as a way to wear off his energy. From that point on, Jones developed a passion for tumbling.

“I love flipping and going upside down,” he said.

When high school rolled around, Jones didn’t want to give up on all the work he had put into tumbling. That’s when a friend suggested he try out for cheer.

“I’ve never been ‘one of the guys,’” he said. “All of my friends were on the cheer team so I decided that I might as well try it.”

Head cheer coach Renee Cranney remembers Jones joining the team his freshman year.

“He was excited — and nervous,” Cranney said.

Coming in as a freshman with a bunch of seniors can be intimidating, but Jones was not about to be dismayed, even if his peers didn’t understand.

“When I decided to do it, there was kind of this questioning period,” he said. “People were like ‘are you sure you want to do that?’”

His answer was a resounding "yes."

“When he decides to do something, whatever it is, he’s all in,” Cranney said. “I never had to worry about commitment from him.”

His devotion to the sport, paired with his positive personality, changed the perspectives of his peers. Now, Jones says most of his classmates accept him as he is. They even voted him student body president.

Still, he wishes there weren’t as many stereotypes about cheerleading, especially for guys.

“It’s not just a girl’s sport,” he said. “If you watch the cheer teams, most of the members on the team in college are boys.”

As Jones explained, cheerleading for boys is very different than it is for girls. Although he is encouraged to participate in the sideline cheers and the stunting, Jones’ primary role is lifting.

For guys that just want to focus on the strength and coordination aspects of cheerleading, they can.

“You can be useful as a base without having to be the face of the cheer team,” he said. “When you come in as a male cheerleader, you don’t have to do all the sideline stuff.”

Getting other people to understand this might help improve the diversity of cheer teams. The biggest hurdle is just getting boys to give it a chance.

“That’s what’s going to start it, getting more boys willing to come out and try,” he said.

Even though he doesn’t plan to continue at college, Jones isn’t ready to say goodbye to cheer permanently. Someday, he hopes to return to the sport that he loves.

“Oakley is the first place I’m coming back to if I can,” he said. “My dream is to be the Oakley cheer coach.”

It’s a concept Coach Cranney fully supports.

“I keep saying I can’t retire until one of my former cheerleaders returns and takes over the program,” she said. “He would be fantastic at it.”

