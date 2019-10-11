HAZELTON — It’s a thing of beauty to watch a good 8-man football team defend a full-size field. When everything locks into place, it’s hard to believe there are only eight players covering all that turf, not 11. One step in the wrong direction or a missed read means there is Central Park-sized gaps for the ball carrier to work his way through to reach the end zone; discipline is key.
Behind a ferocious and hard-hitting defense that did not give up a first down until late in the second quarter, and the unstoppable quarterback-receiver tandem of Bodee Spencer and Justin Schumann, Raft River dismantled Valley 56-12 Friday evening in chilly Hazelton. Raft River taught a doctorate-level class on how to defend the grid iron.
We knew we had to go at them early,” said Raft River head coach Chad Evans. “Valley is never a team to be overlooked.”
“This is a good thing for us moving forward, kind of a confidence booster,” said Raft River junior Schumann. “We came into Valley and beat a good team pretty substantially.”
The Trojans stymied Valley’s offensive attack in the early going. They forced five three-and-outs and a punt on the Vikings’ first six possessions, with a recovered squib kick sandwiched in the middle. By the time Valley running back Julian Rocha finally got his team across midfield late in the first half, Raft River already held a 42-0 lead.
“It’s unreal,” Evans said. “Defensive coach (Scott) Hitt does an amazing job. They played lights out. That was something.”
And that Trojan offense? It was just as impressive. Raft River’s first snap yielded a 34-yard touchdown pass from Spencer to Schumann. The duo would connect three times on the night with the additional scores covering 14 and 24 yards, respectively.
“We could kind of see where they struggled a bit with some DBs,” Schumann said. “Bodee throws a good ball and was able to let me go up and get them.”
“We felt like we had some mismatches out there with Shu and we wanted to take advantage of them,” Evans said.
Gage Gregersen found the end zone from 4 yards out for Raft River’s second score, and the Trojans took a 14-0 lead into the second quarter.
From there it was an explosive offense time and time again for Raft River, aided by their defense giving them multiple short fields. In addition to Schumann’s second score — the first play of the second period — the Trojans got a 21-yard rushing touchdown from Spencer, a 1-yard score from Ethan Bernard, and a 1-yard rushing TD from Gregersen to take a 42-0 lead into the locker room.
The fireworks started in the third with Spencer crossing the goal line on a 50-yard scamper. He threw his final touchdown pass on the evening to Schumann late in the same period to close out the scoring for the Trojans.
With the game already out of hand in the second half, Valley got things going offensively. The Vikings found success with junior Julian Rocha’s speed on the outside. He broke off a 60-yard touchdown run after racing past the Raft River defense. Rocha also had a number of lengthy carries throughout the third and fourth quarters, giving Valley some confidence going forward.
Adding insult to injury, Valley, the defending 1A D-I state champions, lost a number of key contributors from last year’s title run — aiding in the loss Friday. Head coach Ryon Jarvis said his young team is still trying to find itself.
“Team chemistry and just believing,” he said of the difference between the two sides in Friday night’s game.
The Vikings’ second touchdown was a 7-yard pass from junior Rawlin Godfrey to junior Antonio Ruiz.
Up next
Valley has a long trip next Friday when it heads to Arco to face Butte County.
“It’s never going to be easy,” Jarvis said. “Sometimes you have to fight through it and suck it up. We have to find a way to finish and make some plays.”
Raft River returns home to take on Glenns Ferry Friday night.
“We have to clean up a couple of turnovers we had,” Schumann said. “Other than that we are rolling pretty well.”
