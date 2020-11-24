Making a splash: Abbi Gibby named 2020 girls swimmer of the year

BURLEY — When Abbi Gibby competed in the state swim tournament last year, she didn’t place first.
She didn’t even make the A – Final, a designation for the top eight swimmers in each race. Gibby finished 11th in the 100-yard breaststroke with a time of 1:17.56.
Coming into the 2020 season, she knew she could do better.
“I was talking with my coach and I realized I wasn’t pulling wide enough,” she said.
By extending her stroke, Gibby could pull more water and create less resistance simultaneously.
At the next swim meet, the Burley senior shaved three seconds off of her time.
To put that in perspective, the variation in times for a sprint event can come down to fractions of a second. Dropping three full seconds in a single meet is a significant change.
But for Gibby, that wasn’t good enough. She wanted to swim a 1:12.
“Halfway through the season and I was still seconds away from that time,” she said. “I wasn’t sure if I was ever going to meet my goal.”
Still, with tweaked technique and a lot of hard work, Gibby entered this year’s state tournament ready to make a splash.
And a splash she made.
Gibby finished first in the 100-yard breaststroke with a time of 1:10.42, a full seven seconds faster than last year.
“I remember looking at the board and seeing my time,” she said. “I had no idea that I was going to get this far.”
For Head Coach Jessica Thomson, Gibby’s time — and first-place finish — came as no surprise.
“Toward the end of the year her breaststroke really started coming together,” Thomson said. “She was dropping time like crazy at every single meet.”
The second-place finisher trailed Gibby by three seconds, but she didn’t know that yet.
Support Local Journalism
Due to COVID-19 concerns, the state swim meet was held virtually this year. Swimmers competed at a district level and times were uploaded to the state meet. Because of this, Gibby had to wait a full week to find out her results.
She was ranked first throughout the week in her event, but Gibby wasn’t sure if all of the schools had submitted their times yet or not. She didn’t want to get her hopes up until the official results were released.
The news came while she was working on math homework at school.
“I was sitting at my desk and saw that my dad had texted me,” she said. “When I saw my name in first place, I jumped out of my desk and yelled ‘I’m a state champion!’”
She ran to the office to share her news with the principal. A few days later, Gibby, the vice-principal, and teammate Jackson Rasmussen laughed as they watched the school’s security footage of Gibby running out of her math classroom and jumping through the hallways with excitement.
Despite her surprise, Gibby knows she earned her medal through the effort put in during every practice, training session and meet.
“I didn’t win just by chance or luck, I’ve worked hard for this for the past four years,” Gibby said.
It’s an assessment Thomson agrees with.
“Abbi is an extremely hard worker,” Thomson said. “Even if she’s had a bad day or the weather is not appropriate for swimming…when she comes to the pool she is ready to work.”
Gibby has been swimming competitively for seven years, but the sport was only recently sanctioned by the Idaho High School Activities Association within the past few years. Gibby believes her win, along with the first-place finishes from her teammates, will help put swimming on the map.
“Kids are getting more excited about swimming,” Thomson said. “It’s becoming a lot more popular.”
Gibby has seen a rise in popularity throughout her high school career. In her freshman year, only five swimmers from Burley High School joined the Mini-Cassia co-op team. Now, more than 20 students from her school are competing in the water.
“People are beginning to recognize us,” she said.
Gibby plans to pursue swimming in college. She hasn’t been offered any scholarships yet, but she’s hopeful she can find a school in the area that will be willing to sign her.
“I’m filling out recruitment forms and emailing coaches, just to let them know that I’m here,” she said.
For a state champion with endless determination and a strong work ethic, the future looks bright for Gibby. Thomson is excited to see how she performs at the next level of competitive swimming.
“If she puts her heart and soul into it as much as she has in her high school career, she’s going to do very well,” Thomson said.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!