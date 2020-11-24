Making a splash: Abbi Gibby named 2020 girls swimmer of the year

Gibby finished first in the 100-yard breaststroke with a time of 1:10.42, a full seven seconds faster than last year.

“I remember looking at the board and seeing my time,” she said. “I had no idea that I was going to get this far.”

For Head Coach Jessica Thomson, Gibby’s time — and first-place finish — came as no surprise.

“Toward the end of the year her breaststroke really started coming together,” Thomson said. “She was dropping time like crazy at every single meet.”

The second-place finisher trailed Gibby by three seconds, but she didn’t know that yet.

Due to COVID-19 concerns, the state swim meet was held virtually this year. Swimmers competed at a district level and times were uploaded to the state meet. Because of this, Gibby had to wait a full week to find out her results.

She was ranked first throughout the week in her event, but Gibby wasn’t sure if all of the schools had submitted their times yet or not. She didn’t want to get her hopes up until the official results were released.

The news came while she was working on math homework at school.