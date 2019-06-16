Several District V and VI students put on strong showings at last week’s state finals of the Idaho High School Rodeo, which concluded Saturday.
Filer’s Haven Jones took first place in breakaway roping and second in barrel racing. In roping, she put up a time score of 4.200 in the short go to bring her average time score to 14.060, and her 44 total points were five and a half more than the second-place cowgirl.
In barrel racing, her final average time score was 70.957, less than a second behind the first-place pace.
Kimberly’s Jesse Wadsworth won the state title in goat tying with an average time score of 31.030. She finished in first place by seven total points.
In team roping, the duo of Jackson Cummins of Murtaugh and Garet Jardine of Filer took first place by 13 total points, hitting an average time score of 39.890.
Oakley’s Ryn Sever and Filer’s Jett Vanbiezen placed third in the event, Gooding’s Kylee Evans and Wendell’s Ryan Bingham were fourth, and Rupert’s Jetta Bott and Spring Creek’s Cody Rowley placed fifth.
Brey Yore of Minico took second place in the boys all-around competition. His scores were 51.50 in cutting, 9.00 in steer wrestling, 27.00 in team roping and 22.00 in tie down roping.
In breakaway roping, Aubryn Bedke of Oakley placed third and Gracie Faulkner of Gooding was fourth.
Oakley’s Tate Cranney took second in boys cutting, and fourth in reined cow horse.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.