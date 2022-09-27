Magic Valley Sports Roundup: CSI Athletics

College of Southern Idaho Athletics

The CSI Volleyball Team hosts 3rd-ranked Salt Lake CC today at 6 p.m. Come out and support your Golden Eagles.

If you can’t make the game, watch live at www.scenicwestnetwork.com.

CSI will be back home on Tuesday, Oct. 4 at 6 p.m. against Treasure Valley CC.

Immediately following the volleyball game on Oct. 4 will be the Basketball Bash. Come catch a glimpse of the CSI Men’s and Women’s Basketball Teams in intra-squad scrimmages as well as a 3-point contest between the two teams, a men’s basketball dunk contest and performances by this year’s CSI Cheerleaders and CSI Golden Girls.

The CSI Rodeo Team travels to Craig, Colo. Friday and Saturday for the Colorado Northwestern Rodeo.

CSI Softball travels to Boise State Saturday to play a 10-inning game at 11 a.m. and then goes to Pocatello Sunday to play Utah State University at 11 a.m. and Idaho State University at 4 p.m.

The CSI Basketball Reserved Seat renewal letter was mailed out a week ago to anyone who had a reserve seat last season. Anyone who received one has until Oct. 8 to renew their seats. Any open seats will open to the public Oct. 12.

Results from Last Week

Rodeo

CSI Men’s Rodeo finishes fifth at Utah State; Women take fifth

LOGAN, Utah—West Shaw led the College of Southern Idaho Men’s Rodeo Team this past weekend at the Utah State University Rodeo, taking fourth in the all-around and helping the Golden Eagles to a third-place team finish. The women placed fifth.

Volleyball

CSI Volleyball drops heartbreaker in Henderson

HENDERSON, Nev.—The College of Southern Idaho dominated the College of Southern Nevada to open its Scenic West Athletic Conference match Saturday but couldn’t maintain and ultimately lost in five sets 11-25, 19-25, 25-20, 25-21, 15-10.

Cross Country/Distance Track

CSI Cross Country competes at Idaho State XC Open

POCATELLO — The College of Southern Idaho Women’s Team placed third and the Golden Eagle Men took fourth at the Idaho State XC Open Friday hosted by Idaho State University.