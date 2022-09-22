Magic Valley Sports Roundup: CSI Athletics

The College of Southern Idaho rodeo, volleyball and cross-country teams are on the road this week, while CSI softball hosts two round robins.

The CSI Men’s and Women’s rodeo teams travel to Logan, Utah, for the Utah State University Rodeo on Friday and Saturday. Both teams stand in second place overall through two rodeos in the Rocky Mountain region standings.

The CSI Volleyball Team travels to #3 Snow College on Thursday to open Scenic West Athletic Conference play. Game time will be 6 p.m. On Saturday, the Golden Eagles travel to Henderson, Nevada, to take on Southern Nevada at 2 p.m.

Watch both matches live at https://www.scenicwestnetwork.com/

The CSI Men’s and Women’s cross country teams travel to Pocatello on Friday for the Idaho State University Cross Country Invite. The men run at 4 p.m. with the women following.

The CSI Softball Team will host round robins on Saturday and Sunday. Admission is free.

Saturday

10 a.m.—CSI vs. UFC Korth

Noon—Crossfire Dwyer vs. UFC Korth

2 p.m.—CSI vs. Crossfire Dwyer

Sunday

10 a.m.—CSI vs. Corssfire Burke

Noon—CSI vs. Utah Cruisers

2 p.m.—Crossfire Burke vs. Utah Cruisers

Last Week Results

Rodeo

Rodeo fares well at Idaho State University Rodeo

POCATELLO — The College of Southern Idaho Men’s Rodeo Team took first at Idaho State University on Friday and Saturday, while the women’s team finished third.

Volleyball

CSI drops two matches in Texas on Friday

BAYTOWN, Texas — Despite having several players out with injury, the College of Southern Idaho Volleyball Team battled in both matches Friday but ultimately fell to Panola College 25-11, 25-13, 25-16 and Navarro College 25-22, 23-25, 25-20, 25-19.

CSI VB finishes Texas Tournament with a win

BAYTOWN, Texas — The College of Southern Idaho fell to Lee College 25-17, 25-17, 25-22 before sweeping Wharton County 26-24, 25-23, 25-23 Saturday on the final day of the Lee College Invitational.

Cross Country/Distance Track

CSI Cross Country opens season at Eastern Oregon

LA GRANDE, Ore. — After having two meets canceled due to heat and smoke, the College of Southern Idaho Men’s and Women’s Cross Country Teams finally competed, running at the Eastern Oregon University Cross Country Open Friday.