Magic Valley Sports Roundup: College of Southern Idaho

College of Southern Idaho Athletics

As we reflect on the horrible deaths of the four University of Idaho students, we want to create an opportunity for our students and community to gather and comfort each other while showing support. CSI Student Body President Aurora Berumen Ortiz and CSI President Dean Fisher invites everyone to come together tomorrow (Tuesday) at the Tower at the center of campus at 5:30 p.m. to participate in a Candlelight Vigil in honor of, and in memory of, the studnets who lost their lives at the University of Idaho. We’ll take a few moments to gather, to remember, and to collectively express both our grief and our support. Opportunities will also be available for you to record written expressions of sympathy to the University of Idaho community, and I’ll make sure those are passed along.

Let us each be a Vandal that evening. Please wear any University of Idaho apparel you might have and join us to show solidarity with the U of I community. In the meantime, I encourage you to reach out to your colleagues, your former students, or to others you know in the Vandal community.

Also on Tuesday, the 5th-ranked CSI Men’s Basketball Team hosts Laramie County CC at 7 p.m. for a non-conference matchup.

On Friday, we will hold a celebration of our Golden Eagle National Championship Women’s Cross Country Team. CSI won its second straight NJCAA Division I National Title and we want to honor the runners and coach. The event will begin at noon upstairs in the open area of the Taylor Building. Refreshments will be served. Please come help us celebrate this great achievement.

Saturday, The CSI Men’s and Women’s Basketball Teams open conference play at home against USU Eastern. The women will play at 1 p.m. and the men’s game will be at 3 p.m.

Last Week ResultsGolden Eagle Men’s Basketball wins 10th straight game

Men’s Basketball

TWIN FALLS — The fifth-ranked College of Southern Idaho Men’s Basketball Team took a 58-29 halftime lead over McCook CC Saturday in the Idaho Central Credit Union Invitational and coasted from there for the 96-61 win.

CSI Women’s Basketball scores 100 points in win

Women’s Basketball

TWIN FALLS — The eighth-ranked College of Southern Idaho Women’s Basketball ran past Treasure Valley CC 100-40 Saturday in the final night of the Idaho Central Credit Union Invitational.

Big second half gives CSI Men’s Basketball runaway win.

Men’s Basketball

TWIN FALLS — The fifth-ranked College of Southern Idaho had its depth on full display Friday in the ICCU Invitational, beating Dawson CC 103-59.

CSI Women’s Basketball wins opening night of ICCU Invitational

Women’s Basketball

TWIN FALLS — The eighth-ranked Golden Eagle Women’s Basketball Team forced 36 turnovers in route to a 98-37 win over Wenatchee Valley CC Friday in the Idaho Central Credit Union Invitational.