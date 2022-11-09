Magic Valley Sports Roundup: College of Southern Idaho Athletics

Exciting things happening in CSI Athletics

Men's and Women's Sports

Our 11th-ranked CSI Men's Basketball Team hosts the Rob Green Classic Thursday-Saturday. Our 6th-ranked CSI Women's Basketball Team travels to Florida to battle some of the best. And our top-ranked CSI Women's Cross Country Team and 8th-ranked CSI Men's Cross Country Team travel to Florida for the NJCAA Division I Cross Country National Championships.

Men's Basketball

With a 3-0 record to start the season, CSI MBB hosts three teams this weekend. On Friday (Veteran's Day) all veterans and current active military will get in free to the games as a thank you from CSI Athletics for their service.

Here is the Friday/Saturday schedule for the tournament.

Friday

5 p.m. - Eastern Wyoming vs. Tyler JC

7 p.m. - CSI vs. Casper College

Saturday

5 p.m. - Casper College vs. Eastern Wyoming

7 p.m. - CSI vs. Tyler JC

All Games will be broadcast www.scenicwestnetwork.com/csi.

Woman's Basketball

The Golden Eagle WBB Team travels to Fort Myers, Fla. for the Florida Southwestern Classic Friday, Saturday and Sunday. The Golden Eagles play Miami Dade Friday at 3 p.m. MST, 17th-ranked Florida Southwestern Saturday at 3 p.m. MST and 16th-ranked Eastern Florida Sunday at Noon MST.

All games will be broadcast at: Florida Southwestern College Athletics Athletics (fswbucs.com)

Cross Country

The CSI Men's and Women's Cross Country Teams compete Saturday morning. The women's race will be at 7:15 a.m. MST with the men's race at 9 a.m. MST. Live results can be viewed at: NJCAA Cross Country Championships (pttiming.com)

CSI Women's Basketball standout headed to Boise State

11/9/2022 | Women's Basketball

TWIN FALLS — Alyssa Christensen signed her letter of intent Wednesday to continue her schooling and basketball at Boise State University next year.

Whaley signs with UNLV

11/9/2022 | Men's Basketball

TWIN FALLS — College of Southern Idaho Men's Basketball forward Robert Whaley will make the move next fall to University of Las Vegas Nevada to play in the Mountain West Conference.

CSI Men's Cross Country competes Saturday at nationals

11/9/2022 | Men's Cross Country/Distance Track

TWIN FALLS — The Golden Eagle Men's Cross Country Team will run Saturday at 9 a.m. MST in the NJCAA Division I Cross Country National Championships in Tallahassee, Florida.

CSI Women's Cross Country looks to defend its national championship

11/9/2022 | Women's Cross Country and Distance Track

TWIN FALLS — The top-ranked College of Southern Idaho Women's Cross Country Team competes at the NJCAA Division I National Championship Saturday in Tallahassee, Fla., at 7:15 a.m. MST, hoping to bring home another national championship trophy.

Armotrading named SWAC Player of the Week

11/8/2022 | Men's Basketball

TWIN FALLS — Nobody came up bigger this past weekend for the College of Southern Idaho Men's Basketball Team than Joel Armotrading. The sophomore put the Golden Eagles up by one on a putback and free throw against #6 Odessa College and then blocked Odessa's game-winning attempt with four seconds to go on the other end of the court.

Tsurumaki named SWAC Defensive Player of the Year

11/3/2022 | Women's Volleyball

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah — The College of Southern Idaho Volleyball Team had three players recognized with Region 18 honors, including sophomore Miyu Tsurumaki, who brought home the Defensive Player of the Year accolades.