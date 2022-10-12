Magic Valley Sports Roundup: College of Southern Idaho Athletics

College of Southern Idaho Athletics

VOLLEYBALL

This weekend is the last chance to watch the College of Southern Idaho Volleyball Team at home.

Friday is Dig Pink night for the 6 p.m. game vs. Southern Nevada. Wear Pink and help raise breast cancer awareness. The Golden Eagles will be throwing out miniature pink volleyballs to the crowd.

Saturday's game against Snow College at 1 p.m. will be sophomore day. Come out and support the 12 sophomores as they play their final game at home. ICCU is also sponsoring Saturday's match.

Both games will be broadcast at https://www.scenicwestnetwork.com/

CROSS COUNTRY

CSI Men's and Women's Cross Country travels to Estacada, Oregon, to compete in the Lewis & Clark College Cross Country Invite.

SOFTBALL

CSI Softball travels to Weber State Thursday for a 3:30 p.m. scrimmage and BYU Friday for a 5 p.m. scrimmage.

BASKETBALL

CSI Men's Basketball travels to Denver, Colo. for the Rocky Mountain Jamboree Friday.

CSI takes on New Mexico at 9 a.m., Trinidad St. at 11 a.m., Prep school at 1 p.m. and Bismark at 2 p.m.

CSI Women's Basketball plays in the Salt Lake CC Jamboree Friday. The Golden Eagles play Treasure Valley at 11 a.m., Casper College at noon and Eastern Wyoming at 2 p.m.

RODEO

CSI Men's and Women's Rodeo complete first half of season in second place.

Last Week Sports Results

RODEO

10/11/2022 | Men and Women's Rodeo

PRICE, Utah - The College of Southern Idaho Men's and Women's Rodeo Teams finished off the first half of the Rocky Mountain Region season with a rodeo Friday and Saturday at USU Eastern.

Women's Volleyball

10/8/2022 CSI volleyball wins in four

TWIN FALLS, Idaho - The College of Southern Idaho Volleyball Team beat Colorado Northwestern 25-17, 25-18, 23-25, 25-13 Saturday in Scenic West Athletic Conference play.

10/7/2022 CSI Volleyball loses to #5 USU Eastern

TWIN FALLS — The College of Southern Idaho Volleyball Team struggled offensively Friday, falling to USU Eastern 25-16, 25-18, 25-16 in Scenic West Athletic Conference action.