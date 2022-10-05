Magic Valley Sports Roundup: College of Southern Idaho Athletics

Fall Fest Dinner and Auction is here! Saturday at Canyon Crest Events Center. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. with dinner at 7 p.m. Very very few spots left but if you are still wanting to come, email Daequon at dqmontreal@csi.edu. The cost is $400 for a table or $50 per person. Even if you aren’t coming, you have a chance to win some items. All silent auction items are online to bid on. Go to https://csi2022.ggo.bid/bidding/package-browse to start bidding! These will close Saturday night at 8:30 p.m. More items will be added throughout the week so keep checking!