Magic Valley Sports Roundup: College of Southern Idaho Athletics

Busy week for CSI Athletics. Come be a part of it!
The Golden Eagle Volleyball Team hosts #5 USU Eastern Friday at 6 p.m. and Colorado Northwestern Saturday at 1 p.m. If you can’t make it, watch live at: https://www.scenicwestnetwork.com/
Fall Fest Dinner and Auction is here! Saturday at Canyon Crest Events Center. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. with dinner at 7 p.m. Very very few spots left but if you are still wanting to come, email Daequon at dqmontreal@csi.edu. The cost is $400 for a table or $50 per person. Even if you aren’t coming, you have a chance to win some items. All silent auction items are online to bid on. Go to https://csi2022.ggo.bid/bidding/package-browse to start bidding! These will close Saturday night at 8:30 p.m. More items will be added throughout the week so keep checking!
CSI Rodeo travels to Price, Utah Friday and Saturday for its final Rocky Mountain Region Rodeo of the fall season.
CSI Softball hosts round robin games Saturday and Sunday. Admission is free.
Saturday
- 11 a.m.—CSI vs. USA Athletics-Mort
- 1 p.m.—CV Vengeance vs. USA Athletics-Mort
3 p.m.—CSI vs. CV Vengeance
Sunday
- 11 a.m.—CSI vs. Utah Freakz-Ricci
1 p.m.—Premier Fastpitch-Evans vs. Utah Freakz-Ricci
- 3 p.m.—CSI vs. Premier Fastpitch-Evans
Past Week Rodeo Results
CSI Women take first at CNCC Rodeo, Men place second: CRAIG, Colo.—The College of Southern Idaho Women’s Team pulled within 30 points of first place in the Rocky Mountain Region Standings with a first-place finish Friday and Saturday at the Colorado Northwestern CC Rodeo. The Men’s team placed second in the rodeo and are in second overall in the standings.
