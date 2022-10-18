Magic Valley Sports Roundup: College of Southern Idaho Athletics

VOLLEYBALL

The College of Southern Idaho Volleyball Team is on the road this week, taking on Western Wyoming CC tonight at 5 p.m. and #1 Salt Lake CC Wednesday at 6 p.m.

To watch the Western Wyoming match go to: https://www.westernwyoming.edu/mustang-athletics/follow-the-mustangs/live-streaming.php

To watch the Salt Lake match go to: https://www.scenicwestnetwork.com/

BASKETBALL

The CSI Men's Basketball Team travels to Salt Lake for scrimmages on Saturday. Then mark your calendars for next week. On Tuesday (Oct. 25), the men's team will do an intra-squad scrimmage at 6 p.m. at Minico High School. There will be a dunk contest, 3-point shooting contest and autograph session. Admission is free to the public.

On Wednesday (Oct. 26), the men will host Layton Prep at 5:30 p.m. and College of Idaho at 7 p.m. for scrimmages and then on Thursday (Oct. 27), the men and women's team will do intra-squad scrimmages at Jerome High School. This event, sponsored by ICCU, will have a 3-point shooting contest with Jerome's varsity, there will be a dunk contest as well as lots of other fun things happening, including an autograph session at the end.

CSI Women's Basketball travels to Logan Wednesday for a closed scrimmage against Utah State.

Reserve seats for CSI Basketball will open to the public tomorrow (Oct. 19) at noon. To purchase go to: https://www.tix.com/ticket-sales/csiathletics/5894

SOFTBALL

CSI Softball will host a round robin Saturday. Admission is free.

11 a.m. - CSI vs. UFC-Tavita

1 p.m. - Utah Avalanche vs. UFC-Tavita

3 p.m. - CSI vs. Utah Avalanche

Last Week Update/Results

CSI Volleyball upsets #7 Snow College

10/15/2022 | Women's Volleyball

TWIN FALLS, Idaho - The College of Southern Idaho Volleyball team knocked off seventh-ranked Snow College 21-25, 25-14, 14-25, 25-16, 15-13 on sophomore day Saturday.

CROSS COUNTRY

CSI Cross Country solid in huge meet

10/15/2022 | Men's Cross Country/Distance Track

Estacada, Ore. - The College of Southern Idaho Men's and Women's Cross Country Teams competed in the Lewis & Clark State College XC Invite Saturday against a huge field, including mostly four-year schools and a few two-year schools.

CSI VB wins in five-sets against Southern Nevada

10/14/2022 | Women's Volleyball

TWIN FALLS — The College of Southern Idaho avenged an early season loss to Southern Nevada, beating the Coyotes 21-25, 25-11, 18-25, 26-24, 15-8 Friday in a Scenic West Athletic Conference matchup.