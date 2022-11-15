 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Magic Valley Prep Sports Roundup

Magic Valley Sports Roundup: College of Southern Idaho Athletics

College of Southern Idaho Athletics

Men and Women's Basketball

Come out this weekend for the Wright Physical Therapy Invitational Men's Basketball Tournament and the Coca Cola Invitational Women's Basketball Invitational Friday and Saturday.

Here is the schedule for both tournaments being held at the CSI Gymnasium.

Friday

1 p.m. - North Idaho Women vs. Community Christian

3 p.m. - Snow Men vs. Central Wyoming

5 p.m. - CSI Women vs. Central Wyoming

7 p.m. - CSI Men vs. Wenatchee Valley

Saturday

1 p.m. - Community Christian Women vs. Central Wyoming

3 p.m. - Snow Men vs. Wenatchee Valley

5 p.m. - CSI Women vs. North Idaho

7 p.m. - CSI Men vs. Central Wyoming

All games will be broadcast at https://www.scenicwestnetwork.com/csi/

At halftime of the men's game Saturday, we will be welcoming back members of the 1976 NJCAA National Championship Men's Basketball Team.

CSI Baseball and Softball 

The CSI Baseball and Softball Winter Camps are coming up in December. For more information go to https://athletics.csi.edu/sports/2020/9/21/csi-winter-baseball-camps.aspx

CSI Volleyball signs setter from Idaho Falls

Women's Volleyball

TWIN FALLS — The 12-time national championship Golden Eagle Volleyball Program added Sydney Hess for the 2023-24 school year.

