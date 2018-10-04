On this week's episode of the Magic Valley Sports Podcast, Times-News sports editor Victor Flores and reporter Sean Whooley interviewed the head football coaches who will be roaming the sidelines in the Times-News Game of the Week: Valley at Raft River.
Valley coach Ryon Jarvis talked about his team's blistering start, Friday's game, the Standlee Trophy and more. Raft River coach Chad Evans previewed Friday's Snake River Conference game, as well, and he discussed his team's up-and-down performance so far this season.
Also on the podcast, Flores and Whooley broke down this week's other District 4 football games.
For this and past episodes of the Magic Valley Sports Podcast, click here.
This week's episode:
0:00 — Breakdown of week six games
46:07 — Interview with Ryon Jarvis
54:38 — Interview with Chad Evans
