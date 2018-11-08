The Idaho high school football semifinals will begin on Friday, and six District 4 teams still have championship hopes. The Times-News' Victor Flores and Sean Whooley broke down all six of those semifinal games on this week's episode of the Magic Valley Sports Podcast.
In addition to those breakdowns, which include recaps of last week's quarterfinal games, Flores and Whooley chatted with Valley High School head football coach Ryon Jarvis and Lighthouse Christian coach Cory Holloway about their semifinal matchups, their success this season and more.
For this and past episodes of the Magic Valley Sports Podcast, click here.
This week's episode:
0:00 — Discussion of the District 4 state semifinal games
32:12 — Interview with Ryon Jarvis
42:55 — Interview with Cory Holloway
