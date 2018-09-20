The 10th Service Bowl is a day away. To preview the crosstown rivalry game, the Times-News' Victor Flores and Sean Whooley interviewed the head coaches from Twin Falls and Canyon Ridge high schools on this week's episode of the Magic Valley Sports Podcast.
Flores and Whooley talked to Twin Falls' Allyn Reynolds about the history of the Service Bowl, his favorite memories from past games, his decision to retire then unretire this past winter, this year's matchup with Canyon Ridge and more.
Canyon Ridge's Sean Impomeni also discussed previous Service Bowls, including the Riverhawks' first and only win over Twin Falls in 2014 (his first season as head coach), as well as this year's matchup, his team's 0-4 start and more.
Flores and Whooley also broke down this week's other District 4 football games.
For this and past episodes of the Magic Valley Sports Podcast, click here.
This week's episode:
0:00 — Breakdown of week five games
38:45 — Interview with Allyn Reynolds
57:46 — Interview with Sean Impomeni
