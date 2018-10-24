Try 1 month for 99¢
Football - Valley Vs. Oakley
Oakley head coach Kade Craner talks to his players on the sideline during the Hornets' conference matchup against Valley on Friday night, Oct. 20, 2017, at Oakley High School.

 DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS FILE PHOTO

While most Idaho high school football teams are preparing for their first-round state playoff games this week, a few will wrap up their regular seasons on Friday.

Two teams in the second group are Cassia County rivals Oakley and Raft River, who will face each other on Friday night in Malta. Oakley has clinched a playoff spot but won't know its playoff seed until after Friday's games, while Raft River needs a win to get to state.

Victor Flores and Sean Whooley previewed that game, the Times-News Game of the Week, with Hornets coach Kade Craner and Trojans coach Chad Evans on the latest episode of the Magic Valley Sports Podcast. Flores and Whooley also broke down this week's local playoff games and Valley's regular season finale.

This week's episode:

4:40 — Breakdown of first-round playoff games

38:08 — Preview of Valley's regular season finale against Grace

42:02 — Interview with Kade Craner

54:25 — Interview with Chad Evans

