Another season, another Burley-Minico high school football game. And this matchup looks to be the most competitive in years.
Minico will host Burley on Friday. To preview the game, the Times-News' Victor Flores and Sean Whooley interviewed Minico coach Keelan McCaffrey and Burley coach Tony Cade on the Magic Valley Sports Podcast. Flores and Whooley also broke down this week's other games involving District 4 teams.
For this and past episodes of the Magic Valley Sports Podcast, click here.
This week's episode:
0:00 — Breakdown of week three games
38:15 — Interview with Keelan McCaffrey
47:50 — Interview with Tony Cade
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.