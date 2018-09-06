Subscribe for 33¢ / day
Burley vs. Minico football
Buy Now

Minico running back Colter May tries to avoid a tackle by Burley linebacker Caden Seely on Friday, Sept. 8, 2017, at Burley High School in Burley.

 PAT SUTPHIN, TIMES-NEWS

Another season, another Burley-Minico high school football game. And this matchup looks to be the most competitive in years.

Minico will host Burley on Friday. To preview the game, the Times-News' Victor Flores and Sean Whooley interviewed Minico coach Keelan McCaffrey and Burley coach Tony Cade on the Magic Valley Sports Podcast. Flores and Whooley also broke down this week's other games involving District 4 teams.

For this and past episodes of the Magic Valley Sports Podcast, click here.

This week's episode:

0:00 — Breakdown of week three games

38:15 — Interview with Keelan McCaffrey

Get the latest sports news and scores sent to your email inbox

47:50 — Interview with Tony Cade

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments