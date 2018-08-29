The second week of the 2018 high school football season is here, and the Times-News Game of the Week is a momentous 1A Division II Sawtooth West Conference battle: Lighthouse Christian at Carey.
To preview Friday's game, Times-News sports editor Victor Flores and sports reporter Sean Whooley interviewed Lighthouse coach Cory Holloway and Carey coach Lane Kirkland on the Magic Valley Sports Podcast. Flores and Whooley also broke down the rest of this week's District 4 games.
This week's episode is below. To listen to any of the 27 Magic Valley Sports Podcast episodes, click here.
0:46 — Breakdown of week 2 games
52:05 — Interview with Cory Holloway
1:05:37 — Interview with Lane Kirkland
