The state football playoffs are almost here, and several District 4 teams are still playing for state seeding. Perhaps no game this week is more pivotal than fourth-ranked Kimberly at No. 3 Gooding.
On this week's episode of the Magic Valley Sports Podcast, the Times-News' Victor Flores and Sean Whooley previewed Friday's Sawtooth Central Idaho Conference de facto title game with Kimberly coach Rich Bishop and Gooding coach Cameron Andersen. The coaches also talked about their seasons thus far, the key players on both sides and much more.
Before they delved into that game (the Times-News Game of the Week), Flores and Whooley previewed the rest of this week's matchups and broke down all of the playoff scenarios for Magic Valley teams.
For this and past episodes of the Magic Valley Sports Podcast, click here.
This week's episode:
0:00 — Breakdown of week nine games and playoff scenarios
51:16 — Interview with Rich Bishop
1:03:08 — Interview with Cameron Andersen
