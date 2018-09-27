The Kimberly and Filer high school football teams open Sawtooth Central Idaho Conference play against each other on Friday. The coaches for both squads previewed the game and discussed their seasons on this week's episode of the Magic Valley Sports Podcast.
Times-News sports editor Victor Flores and reporter Sean Whooley chatted with Kimberly's Rich Bishop and Filer's Rob Anderson on the latest episode. Flores and Whooley also broke down this week's District 4 football games.
For this and past episodes of the Magic Valley Sports Podcast, click here.
This week's episode:
0:00 — Breakdown of week six games
47:03 — Interview with Kimberly's Rich Bishop
57:26 — Interview with Filer's Rob Anderson
