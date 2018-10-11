Try 1 month for 99¢

The 2018 high school football season is nearing its end, and several conference championships are up for grabs. That's especially true for the Great Basin Conference.

Century will host Minico on Friday, and whoever wins that game will secure the top seed in the GBC's east pod. Twin Falls can clinch the top seed in the west pod with a win Friday at Jerome, which is currently one game behind the Bruins in the conference standings.

The Times-News' Victor Flores and Sean Whooley broke down both of those games, as well as the rest of this week's District 4 matchups, on the latest episode of the Magic Valley Sports Podcast.

To preview Twin Falls at Jerome, the Times-News Game of the Week, Flores and Whooley interviewed Jerome coach Sid Gambles and Twin Falls coach Allyn Reynolds.

This week's episode:

0:00 — Reflection on last week's wild Valley-Raft River game

7:34 — Breakdown of week eight games

37:41 — Interview with Sid Gambles

49:18 — Interview with Allyn Reynolds

