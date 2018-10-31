Try 1 month for 99¢
Football - Gooding Vs. Kimberly
Kimberly head coach Rich Bishop gives signs Friday night, Sept. 29, 2017, in Kimberly.

 DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS

On this week's episode of the Magic Valley Sports Podcast, the Times-News' Victor Flores and Sean Whooley previewed the Idaho high school football quarterfinals and revisited last week's controversial game between Oakley and Raft River.

Flores and Whooley talked about why that game was controversial and made a case for using an RPI system to seed all of the state playoffs. They then broke down this week's quarterfinal games involving District 4 teams.

To conclude the episode, Flores and Whooley chatted with IdahoSports.com sports information director Matt Harris about RPI, this week's playoff games and more, and they previewed Friday's game between Kimberly and Fruitland with Bulldogs coach Rich Bishop.

For this and past episodes of the Magic Valley Sports Podcast, click here.

This week's episode:

0:00 — Discussion of the Oakley-Raft River Game

18:23 — Preview of this week's playoff games

45:07 — Interview with Matt Harris

1:03:57 — Interview with Rich Bishop

