On this week's episode of the Magic Valley Sports Podcast, the Times-News' Victor Flores and Sean Whooley previewed the Idaho high school football quarterfinals and revisited last week's controversial game between Oakley and Raft River.
Flores and Whooley talked about why that game was controversial and made a case for using an RPI system to seed all of the state playoffs. They then broke down this week's quarterfinal games involving District 4 teams.
To conclude the episode, Flores and Whooley chatted with IdahoSports.com sports information director Matt Harris about RPI, this week's playoff games and more, and they previewed Friday's game between Kimberly and Fruitland with Bulldogs coach Rich Bishop.
For this and past episodes of the Magic Valley Sports Podcast, click here.
This week's episode:
0:00 — Discussion of the Oakley-Raft River Game
18:23 — Preview of this week's playoff games
45:07 — Interview with Matt Harris
1:03:57 — Interview with Rich Bishop
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.