Football media day
From left, Declo's Tyson Matthews, McKay Breshears and Keegan Duncan pose for a portrait Tuesday, July 25, 2017, at The Voice office in Burley.

 PAT SUTPHIN, TIMES-NEWS

District 4 high schools begin their 2018 football seasons on Friday, and perhaps no game in the state is bigger than Sugar-Salem at Declo.

Declo was ranked No. 1 unanimously in 2A of the preseason media poll, while Sugar-Salem earned the No. 2 ranking in 3A. The Hornets began their undefeated, 2A state title-winning season last fall with a 28-21 win at Sugar-Salem. 

To preview Friday's game, the Times-News Game of the Week, Times-News sports editor Victor Flores and sports reporter Sean Whooley interviewed Declo head coach Kelly Kidd and senior quarterback McKay Breshears. Flores and Whooley also broke down the entire slate of Friday's games involving local teams.

The podcast episode is below. To listen to any of the 26 Magic Valley Sports Podcast episodes, click here

2:29 — Breakdown of week 1 games

58:26 — Interview with Kelly Kidd

1:09:20 — Interview with McKay Breshears

