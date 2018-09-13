This week's Times-News Game of the Week features a winless 3A team, Buhl High School, traveling to the No. 1-ranked 2A team in the state, Declo.
To preview this game, Times-News sports editor Victor Flores and reporter Sean Whooley interviewed the two head coaches for both teams, Declo's Kelly Kidd and Buhl's Seth Blick. Flores and Whooley also broke down the rest of the District 4 games this week.
For this and past episodes of the Magic Valley Sports Podcast, click here.
This week's episode:
0:00 — Breakdown of week four games
38:35 — Interview with Kelly Kidd
51:51 — Interview with Seth Blick
