Magic Valley Sports: CSI Athletics

The 20th-ranked College of Southern Idaho Volleyball Team competes at the Region 18 Tournament Thursday and Friday, while the CSI Men's and Women's Basketball Teams open the season at home in the Hilex Poly/Physician's Immediate Care Invitational.

Volleyball

CSI Volleyball will take on top-seeded Salt Lake CC Thursday at 4 p.m. at Salt Lake CC. The winner will advance to the championship Friday at 1 p.m.

To watch online go to www.scenicwestnetwork.com.

For updated bracket and results and all tournament information go to scenicwestsports.com/tournaments/?id=1075

Men's Basketball

The 17th-ranked Golden Eagle Men's Basketball Team opens Wednesday at 7 p.m. and will play Thursday and Friday in the tournament. Here is a complete schedule.

Wednesday

5 p.m. - Lee College vs. Odessa College

7 p.m. - CSI vs. Central Arizona

Thursday

3 p.m. - Central Arizona vs. Odessa College

7 p.m. - CSI vs. Lee College

Friday

3 p.m. - Central Arizona vs. Lee College

7 p.m. - CSI vs. Odessa College

All Games will be broadcast at: https://www.scenicwestnetwork.com/csi/

Women's Basketball

The 10th-ranked CSI Women's Basketball Team will open the tournament Thursday at 5 p.m. and will also play Friday and Saturday. Here is the complete schedule.

Thursday

5 p.m. - CSI vs. Yavapai College

Friday

1 p.m. - Yavapai vs. Western Nebraska

5 p.m. - CSI vs. Justice College (Scrimmage)

Saturday

1 p.m. - Yavapai vs. Justice College

3 p.m. - CSI vs. Western Nebraska CC

All Games will be broadcast at: https://www.scenicwestnetwork.com/csi/

There will be a shuttle for all CSI Basketball Games during the Hilex Poly/Physican's Immediate Care Invitational.

It will begin each day 30 minutes prior to the first CSI game and will run from the CSI Softball Parking Lot.