Magic Valley Sports: College of Southern Idaho Athletics

College of Southern Idaho Athletics

BASKETBALL

Two chances this week to catch a glimpse of this year's CSI Men's Basketball Team and one chance to see your CSI Women's Team play.

On Wednesday, Oct. 26, the men will host Layton Prep at 5:30 p.m. and College of Idaho at 7 p.m. for scrimmages.

On Thursday (Oct. 27), the men and women's team will do intra-squad scrimmages at Jerome High School. This event, sponsored by ICCU, will have a 3-point shooting contest with Jerome's varsity, there will be a dunk contest as well as lots of other fun things happening, including an autograph session at the end.

VOLLEYBALL

The 19th-ranked CSI Volleyball Team travels to Colorado Northwestern Friday at 6 p.m. and USU Eastern Saturday at 1 p.m. to finish up the regular season.

Watch the matches live: https://www.scenicwestnetwork.com/

CROSS COUNTRY

The top-ranked CSI Women's Cross Country Team and the eighth-ranked CSI Men's Cross Country Team will compete in a NJCAA regional meet in Logan, Utah, at Utah State University Friday with teams from CSI, Salt Lake CC and Central Wyoming. There will be some additional unattached runners as well.

Past Week Results/News

BASKETBALL

CSI Men's Basketball brings in new assistant coach

TWIN FALLS — The College of Southern Idaho Men's Basketball Program announces the addition of assistant coach Morris Bethea for the 2022-2023 season.

VOLLEYBALL

Tsurumaki wins second SWAC Defensive Player of the Week honor

TWIN FALLS — Miyu Tsurumaki helped lead the College of Southern Idaho Volleyball team to wins against Western Wyoming and top-ranked Salt Lake CC this past week, earning Scenic West Athletic Conference Defensive Player of the Week accolades.

CSI Volleyball sweeps SWAC weekly awards

TWIN FALLS — College of Southern Idaho Volleyball players Valentina Sarti-Cipriani and Miyu Tsurumaki were named Scenic West Athletic Conference Player of the Week and Defensive Player of the Week for their play in helping the Golden Eagles defeat College of Southern Nevada and #7 Snow College last weekend.

CSI Volleyball takes down #1 Salt Lake CC

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah — The College of Southern Idaho Volleyball Team handed top-ranked Salt Lake CC its first Scenic West Athletic Conference loss on Wednesday and did it on the Bruins home court.