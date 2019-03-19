Local Schedule
Baseball
Buhl at Glenns Ferry, 4 p.m.
Burley at Pocatello (2), 3 p.m.
Filer at Kimberly, 4:30 p.m.
Golf
Buhl, Hagerman, Filer, Kimberly vs Valley at 93 Ranch
SVCS, Oakley, RR, Wendell, Gooding, Lighthouse vs. Declo at Rivers Edge
Softball
Buhl at Declo, 4 p.m.
Burley at Pocatello, (2), 3 p.m.
Glenns Ferry at Wendell
Filer at Kimberly, (2) 4 p.m.
Twin Falls at Mtn. Home (2), 3 p.m.
Tennis
Mountain Home at WR, 4 p.m.
Minico at Jerome/CSI, 4 p.m.
Twin Falls at Canyon Ridge, 4 p.m.
