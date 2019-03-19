Try 3 months for $3

Baseball

Buhl at Glenns Ferry, 4 p.m.

Burley at Pocatello (2), 3 p.m.

Filer at Kimberly, 4:30 p.m.

Golf

Buhl, Hagerman, Filer, Kimberly vs Valley at 93 Ranch

SVCS, Oakley, RR, Wendell, Gooding, Lighthouse vs. Declo at Rivers Edge

Softball

Buhl at Declo, 4 p.m.

Burley at Pocatello, (2), 3 p.m.

Glenns Ferry at Wendell

Filer at Kimberly, (2) 4 p.m.

Twin Falls at Mtn. Home (2), 3 p.m.

Tennis

Mountain Home at WR, 4 p.m.

Minico at Jerome/CSI, 4 p.m.

Twin Falls at Canyon Ridge, 4 p.m.

