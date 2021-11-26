Magic Valley Prep Sports

Saturday Schedule
Boys Basketball
7:30 p.m. Burley @ Preston
Monday, Nov. 22 Results
Carey lost to Kendrick in the 30-24 in the 1ADII state football championship game.
Congratulations to these great football players!
This year's Times-News boys cross-country runner of the year leaves his goals in the dust.
Oakley defeated Raft River to win the 1A DI State Championship.
Raft River sophomore Allie Black is already a state champion and course record holder. She is an athlete who is both skilled and humble. Black is the girls cross-country runner of the year.
For the second year in a row, the Gooding Senators won best mascot in the Magic Valley in the Times-News and CapEd Credit Union Mascot Match-up contest.
Meet this year's all conference team.
