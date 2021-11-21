Magic Valley Prep Sports

Monday, Nov. 22
Girls Basketball
Hansen @Raft River 7:30 p.m.
Glenns Ferry @Valley 7:30 p.m.
Oakley @Wendell 7:30 p.m.
Castleford @Murtaugh 7:30 p.m.
Oakley defeated Raft River to win the 1A DI State Championship.
Raft River sophomore Allie Black is already a state champion and course record holder. She is an athlete who is both skilled and humble. Black is the girls cross-country runner of the year.
For the second year in a row, the Gooding Senators won best mascot in the Magic Valley in the Times-News and CapEd Credit Union Mascot Match-up contest.
First-Team
Carey lost to Kendrick in the 30-24 in the 1ADII state football championship game.
Meet this year's all conference team.
