Magic Valley Prep Sports

Monday, Nov. 22

Girls Basketball

Hansen @Raft River 7:30 p.m.

Glenns Ferry @Valley 7:30 p.m.

Oakley @Wendell 7:30 p.m.

Castleford @Murtaugh 7:30 p.m.

