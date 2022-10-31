 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Magic Valley Prep Sports Roundup

Magic Valley Prep Sports: Volleyball All-Star Senior Selections

  • 0

Tuesday, Nov. 1 at Twin Falls HS at 6:00 p.m.2022 ALL-STAR SENIOR SELECTIONS

Red Team 6 Janika Barker—M/RS—Canyon Ridge

13 Realei Mills—OPP/M—Mountain Home

2 Gracie Brookes—LIB/S—Filer

4 Ellie Christopherson—S/OPP—Declo

5 Sam Matthews—LIB—Declo

4 Maeve Bailey—OPP/M—SVCS

9 Jane Parke—M—Carey

7 Caroline Schumann—S/OPP—Raft River

Coach: Linsey Noorlander-Canyon Ridge

Blue Team2 Samantha Chambers—S—Wood River

13 Sidney Wilson—OH—Wood River

5 Bella Hadam—OPP—Wood River

7 Sophie Vandenberg—DS—Wood River

7 Macey Vulgamore—M—Buhl

8 Kindra Azevedo—OH—Buhl

1 Addie Mitton—OH—Oakley

6 Lacee Power—S—Oakley

Coach: Heather Pulsipher-Oakley

Green Team

8 Kindal Holcomb—OH—Twin Falls

7 Camille Collins—M—Twin Falls

6 Ryleigh Prescott—OH/OPP—Twin Falls

3 Averle Page—LIB—Minico

9 Makaya Boyer—M—Gooding

5 Karlie Chapman—S—Shoshone

11 Ryleigh Ferguson—M/OH—Hansen

5 Hailey Astle—M—Dietrich

Coach: Jaclyn Hawkins-Twin Falls

Yellow Team3 Hailey Shirley—OH—Burley

18 Lucy Schulthies—M—Burley

9 Erika Gonzalez—LIB—Jerome

4 Kelsy Stanger—M—Kimberly

6 Jessie Perron—LIB—Kimberly

8 Giselle Gil—S—Murtaugh

11 Cynthia Pacheco—M—Murtaugh

10 Maddyson Jones—S/OPP—Richfield

Coach: Melissa Edwards-Kimberly

SCHEDULE—1 COURTRed vs. Blue

Green vs. Yellow

Red vs. Green

Blue vs. Yellow

Red vs. Yellow

Blue vs. Green

One Game to 25 with a Cap of 30

Admission: Adults-$5 Sr. Citizens-$4 Students-$4

NO IHSAA CARDS

