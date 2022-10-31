Magic Valley Prep Sports: Volleyball All-Star Senior Selections

Tuesday, Nov. 1 at Twin Falls HS at 6:00 p.m.2022 ALL-STAR SENIOR SELECTIONS
Red Team 6 Janika Barker—M/RS—Canyon Ridge
13 Realei Mills—OPP/M—Mountain Home
2 Gracie Brookes—LIB/S—Filer
4 Ellie Christopherson—S/OPP—Declo
5 Sam Matthews—LIB—Declo
4 Maeve Bailey—OPP/M—SVCS
9 Jane Parke—M—Carey
7 Caroline Schumann—S/OPP—Raft River
Coach: Linsey Noorlander-Canyon Ridge
Blue Team2 Samantha Chambers—S—Wood River
13 Sidney Wilson—OH—Wood River
5 Bella Hadam—OPP—Wood River
7 Sophie Vandenberg—DS—Wood River
7 Macey Vulgamore—M—Buhl
8 Kindra Azevedo—OH—Buhl
1 Addie Mitton—OH—Oakley
6 Lacee Power—S—Oakley
Coach: Heather Pulsipher-Oakley
Green Team
8 Kindal Holcomb—OH—Twin Falls
7 Camille Collins—M—Twin Falls
6 Ryleigh Prescott—OH/OPP—Twin Falls
3 Averle Page—LIB—Minico
9 Makaya Boyer—M—Gooding
5 Karlie Chapman—S—Shoshone
11 Ryleigh Ferguson—M/OH—Hansen
5 Hailey Astle—M—Dietrich
Coach: Jaclyn Hawkins-Twin Falls
Yellow Team3 Hailey Shirley—OH—Burley
18 Lucy Schulthies—M—Burley
9 Erika Gonzalez—LIB—Jerome
4 Kelsy Stanger—M—Kimberly
6 Jessie Perron—LIB—Kimberly
8 Giselle Gil—S—Murtaugh
11 Cynthia Pacheco—M—Murtaugh
10 Maddyson Jones—S/OPP—Richfield
Coach: Melissa Edwards-Kimberly
SCHEDULE—1 COURTRed vs. Blue
Green vs. Yellow
Red vs. Green
Blue vs. Yellow
Red vs. Yellow
Blue vs. Green
One Game to 25 with a Cap of 30
Admission: Adults-$5 Sr. Citizens-$4 Students-$4
NO IHSAA CARDS