Magic Valley Prep Sports Schedule
Magic Valley Prep Sports Schedule

Monday, Oct. 18

Volleyball

1ADII District Tournament @ Shoshone

Game 5 - #8 Camas County vs #4 Hagerman 3 p.m. Loser out

Game 6 – #2 Richfield vs #6 Castleford 20 minutes after Game 5 Loser out

Game 7 – #1 Sun Valley Community School vs #5 Carey 20 minutes after Game 6

Game 8 – #7 Hansen vs #3 Dietrich 20 minutes after Game 7

1ADI District Tournament @Valley

Match 1 -#4 Shoshone vs #5 Raft River 3 p.m.

Match 2 - #3 Lighthouse Christian vs #6 Glenns Ferry 4:30 p.m.

Match 3 - #1 Murtaugh vs Match 1 Winner-#4 Shoshone-#5 Raft River 6 p.m.

Match 4 - #2 Oakley vs Match 2 Winner -#3 Lighthouse Christian - #6 Glenns Ferry 7:30 p.m.

