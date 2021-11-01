 Skip to main content
Magic Valley Prep Sports Roundup

Magic Valley Prep Sports Schedule

Tuesday, Nov. 2 Schedule

2021 Senior All-Star Volleyball @Twin Falls High School 6 p.m.

Red Team

12 Willa Laski—M—Wood River

9 Charlie Loomis—DS/LIB —Wood River

8 Caroline Seaward—S/DS—Wood River

1 Riley Riebesell—M—Canyon Ridge

8 Alx Roe—OH—Gooding

10 Kiera Patterson—M—Gooding

6 Allie Wilson—OPP/DS—SVCS

Coach: Kristyn Rutland-Wood River

Blue Team5 Alexia Monson—S/OH—Filer

10 Camille Starley—OH—Filer

11 McKynlee Jacobs—M—Filer

2 Shari Tanner—S/OPP—Minico

9 Megan Sanderson—M—Minico

6 Marissa Stocking—LIB—Minico

15 Taylor Toral—OH—Jerome

3 Mackenzie Riley—M/OH—Richfield

Coach: Tanya Beard-Filer

Green Team11 Addison Fullmer—OH/LIB—Twin Falls

2 Madelyn Tingey—LIB/DS—Twin Falls

11 Lilly Waltman—M—Buhl

4 Taylor Svancara—DS—Buhl

3 Kadance Spencer—OH—Declo

6 Elle Brase—S—Declo

22 Halle Ramos—LIB—Castleford

Coach: Zenna Heward-Declo

Yellow Team1 Lynzey Searle—S—Burley

2 Sydney Searle—OH—Burley

5 Sydney Kelsey—OH—Kimberly

10 Piper Goff—OPP—Kimberly

3 Maysi Bright—LIB/DS—Kimberly

2 Justyce Schilz—M/OH—Valley

2 Addison Stoker—M/OH—Murtaugh

3 Jessica Zavala –S—Murtaugh

Coach: Lisa Nebeker-Murtaugh

SCHEDULE—1 Court

Red vs Blue

Green vs Yellow

Red vs Green

Blue vs Yellow

Red vs Yellow

Blue vs Green

One Game to 25 with a Cap of 30

