Wednesday's Results
BOYS BASKETBALL
3A Boys District Tournament
Filer 60, Gooding 49 (loser out)
Gooding: Bryce Patterson 11 points, Eli Esterbrook 12 points
Filer: Jarett Evans 13 points, Preston Volle 17 points, Owen Grant 15 points,
Buhl 51, Kimberly 50
Buhl: Dominic Robles Pierce 17 points, Kyler Kelly 9 points
Kimberly: Kasen Hammond 19 points, Jakob Cummins 11 points, Grayden DeVries 10 points
2A District Tournament
Declo 60, Wendell 50 (championship)
People are also reading…
1AD1 District Tournament
Lighthouse Christian 74, Raft River 53 (loser out)
Halftime Lighthouse Christian 34, Raft River 24
Raft River: Kuy Heaton 14 points, Tanner Tracy 11 points
Lighthouse Christian: Sam Rogers 12 points, Hayato Yamada 36 points
Valley 70, Glenns Ferry 47 (loser out)
Halftime Valley 32, Glenns Ferry 13
Glenns Ferry: Emmett Martin 11 points
Valley: Nathan Christensen 12 points, Kyle Christensen 16 points, Pedro Robles 13 points, Daniel Juarez 16 points,
Castleford 43, Oakley 33
Halftime Castleford 13, Oakley 12
Castleford: Ethan Roland 12 points, Jayme Ramos 14 points
Oakley: Isaac Cranney 9 points, Porter Pickett 12 points
Carey 66, Murtaugh 49
Halftime Carey 35, Murtaugh 24
Carey: Carsn Perkes 21 points, Preston Wood 15 points
Murtaugh: Bryce Sanford 20 points, Chandler Jones 11 points
Thursday's Schedule
BOYS BASKETBALL
4A District Tournament
Game 3 – #4 Canyon Ridge @ #1 Twin Falls, 6 p.m.
Game 4 –#3 Minico @#2 Jerome, 7 p.m.
Game 5 – #6 Wood River @#5 Mountain Home, 7 p.m.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
4A State Tournament @Timberline HS, Boise
Game 2 - #6 Minico vs #3 Sandpoint, 2 p.m.
Game 4 - #8 Twin Falls vs #1 Shelley, 7 p.m.
3A State Tournament @Skyview HS, Nampa
Game 1 - #7 Filer vs #2 Timberlake, noon
Game 4 - #8 Buhl vs #1 Snake River, 7 p.m.
2A State Tournament @Bishop Kelly HS, Boise
Game 4 - #8 Declo vs #1 Melba, 7 p.m.
1AD1 State Tournament @Columbia HS, Nampa
Game 2 - #3 Raft River vs #6 Liberty Charter, 2 p.m.
Game 3 - #5 Oakley vs #4 Grace, 5 p.m.
1AD2 State Tournament @Nampa HS
Game 3 - #4 Dietrich vs #5 Leadore, 5 p.m.
WRESTLING
4A District Tournament @Minico
3A/2A District Tournament @Kimberly