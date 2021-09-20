Magic Valley Prep Sports Roundup

Monday, Sept. 20

Girls Soccer

Bliss 1, Sun Valley 3

BLISS — Bliss lost 1-3 at home to Sun Valley. The goal for Bliss was scored by Kaitlyn Leija, assist (Tatum Minor 1).

After going down 1-0 at the half, Ruby Crist knocked in 3 unanswered goals to give the Cutthroats their 7th victory of the season. Players of the Game: Frances Chero, Amanda Dunn.

The Cutthroats are 7-3 (7-1 league). They host the Filer Wildcats on Tuesday.

Burley 5, Minico 0

Goals for Burley came from Brianna Macias, Morgan Waters, Jaycee Stuart, Amabel Avila, & Haylee Searle.

Jerome @ Burley Wednesday.

Twin Falls 6, Wood River 1

Goal scorers tonight included Abigail Williams off of a corner. Madelyn McQueen (2) Kaylin Bailey (2) Hannah McQueen.

“Great game of soccer tonight,” Katie Kaufman said. “The girls combined for some really great goals.”

Twin Falls plays Canyon Ridge Wednesday at Sunway soccer complex.