Magic Valley Prep Sports Roundup

Monday, Sept. 20
Girls Soccer
Bliss 1, Sun Valley 3
BLISS — Bliss lost 1-3 at home to Sun Valley. The goal for Bliss was scored by Kaitlyn Leija, assist (Tatum Minor 1).
After going down 1-0 at the half, Ruby Crist knocked in 3 unanswered goals to give the Cutthroats their 7th victory of the season. Players of the Game: Frances Chero, Amanda Dunn.
The Cutthroats are 7-3 (7-1 league). They host the Filer Wildcats on Tuesday.
Burley 5, Minico 0
Goals for Burley came from Brianna Macias, Morgan Waters, Jaycee Stuart, Amabel Avila, & Haylee Searle.
Jerome @ Burley Wednesday.
Twin Falls 6, Wood River 1
Goal scorers tonight included Abigail Williams off of a corner. Madelyn McQueen (2) Kaylin Bailey (2) Hannah McQueen.
“Great game of soccer tonight,” Katie Kaufman said. “The girls combined for some really great goals.”
Twin Falls plays Canyon Ridge Wednesday at Sunway soccer complex.
Mountain Home 1, Canyon Ridge 4
Boys Soccer
Burley 0, Minico 2
Burley @ Jerome Wednesday.
Mountain Home 1, Canyon Ridge 1
Girls Volleyball
Twin Falls Christian Academy 3, Community School JV 0
Twin Falls Christian Academy beat Community School JV 3-0. Scores from the set were 25-7, 25-13, 25-8. Kelsey Lewis and Sydney Cooper led TFCA with 5 aces each.
Gooding 3, Valley 0
Gooding with the win in three sets, 25-12, 25-23, 25-13. Leading the attack was Izzie Stockham 9 kills, 7 digs, Alx Roe 8 kills, 6 digs, Kiera Patterson 6 kills, 6 digs, Reece Fleming 8 digs 26 assists.
Filer 3, American Falls 1
Filer earns the win in four sets, 24-26, 25-23, 25-8, 25-11.
Alexis Monson led with 16 kills, and Allie Bishop had 14 kills. Alexis Monson had 22 assists for the night while Faith Robinson had 17. McKynlee Jacobs had 3 aces for the night Alexis Monson followed with 2. Allie Bishop led with 5 blocks and McKynlee Jacobs had 3.
Saturday, Sept. 18
MINI-CASSIA INVITE High School Swim Meet, Rupert City Pool, Rupert
Combined Team Scores -
1st Twin Falls High School 82
2nd Lighthouse Christian School 66
3rd Burley High School 62
4th Jerome High School Swim Team 61
5th Canyon Ridge High School 55
6th Highland High School 52
7th Declo High School 43
8th Wood River High School 41
9th Kimberly High School 39.5
10th Minico High School 26
11th Mountain Home High Swim Team 20
12th Oakley High School 14
13th Gooding High School 12
14th Pocatello High School
Women—Team Rankings -
1st Twin Falls High School 56
2nd Highland High School 49.5
3rd Lighthouse Christian School 43
4th Declo High School 27
5th Kimberly High School 26.5
6th Mountain Home High Swim Team 18
7th Jerome High School Swim Team 17
8th Burley High School 15
9th Canyon Ridge High School 12
9th Minico High School 12
11th Wood River High School 8
12th Pocatello High School 4
13th Gooding High School 1
Men—Team Rankings -
1st Burley High School 47
2nd Jerome High School Swim Team 44
3rd Canyon Ridge High School 43
4th Wood River High School 33
5th Twin Falls High School 26
6th Lighthouse Christian School 23
7th Declo High School 16
8th Minico High School 14
8th Oakley High School 14
10th Kimberly High School 13
11th Gooding High School 11
12th Highland High School 3
Schedule
Tuesday, Sept. 21
Girls Soccer
Bliss @ Buhl 5:45 p.m.
Filer @ Sun Valley Community School 6:15 p.m.
Gooding @ Kimberly 5:45 p.m.
Wendell @ Declo 4 p.m.
Boys Soccer
Bliss @ Buhl 4 p.m.
Filer @ Sun Valley Community School 4:30 p.m.
Gooding @ Kimberly 4 p.m. or 4:30 p.m.
Wendell @ Declo 5:45 p.m.
Girls Volleyball
Filer/Grace @ Preston 5:30 p.m.
Minico @ Burley 7 p.m.
Canyon Ridge @ Mountain Home 6:30 p.m.
Murtaugh @ Glenns Ferry 7 p.m.
Shoshone @ Lighthouse Christian 7 p.m.
Raft River @ Oakley 6 p.m.
Valley @ Buhl, 7 p.m.
Castleford @ Camas County 7 p.m.
Carey @Dietrich 7 p.m.