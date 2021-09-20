 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Magic Valley Prep Sports Roundup
0 comments

Magic Valley Prep Sports Roundup

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Monday, Sept. 20

Girls Soccer

Bliss 1, Sun Valley 3

BLISS — Bliss lost 1-3 at home to Sun Valley. The goal for Bliss was scored by Kaitlyn Leija, assist (Tatum Minor 1).

After going down 1-0 at the half, Ruby Crist knocked in 3 unanswered goals to give the Cutthroats their 7th victory of the season. Players of the Game: Frances Chero, Amanda Dunn.

The Cutthroats are 7-3 (7-1 league). They host the Filer Wildcats on Tuesday.

Burley 5, Minico 0

Goals for Burley came from Brianna Macias, Morgan Waters, Jaycee Stuart, Amabel Avila, & Haylee Searle.

Jerome @ Burley Wednesday.

Twin Falls 6, Wood River 1

Goal scorers tonight included Abigail Williams off of a corner. Madelyn McQueen (2) Kaylin Bailey (2) Hannah McQueen.

“Great game of soccer tonight,” Katie Kaufman said. “The girls combined for some really great goals.”

Twin Falls plays Canyon Ridge Wednesday at Sunway soccer complex.

Mountain Home 1, Canyon Ridge 4

Boys Soccer

Burley 0, Minico 2

Burley @ Jerome Wednesday.

Mountain Home 1, Canyon Ridge 1

Girls Volleyball

Twin Falls Christian Academy 3, Community School JV 0

Twin Falls Christian Academy beat Community School JV 3-0. Scores from the set were 25-7, 25-13, 25-8. Kelsey Lewis and Sydney Cooper led TFCA with 5 aces each.

Gooding 3, Valley 0

Gooding with the win in three sets, 25-12, 25-23, 25-13. Leading the attack was Izzie Stockham 9 kills, 7 digs, Alx Roe 8 kills, 6 digs, Kiera Patterson 6 kills, 6 digs, Reece Fleming 8 digs 26 assists.

Filer 3, American Falls 1

Filer earns the win in four sets, 24-26, 25-23, 25-8, 25-11.

Alexis Monson led with 16 kills, and Allie Bishop had 14 kills. Alexis Monson had 22 assists for the night while Faith Robinson had 17. McKynlee Jacobs had 3 aces for the night Alexis Monson followed with 2. Allie Bishop led with 5 blocks and McKynlee Jacobs had 3.

Saturday, Sept. 18

MINI-CASSIA INVITE High School Swim Meet, Rupert City Pool, Rupert

Combined Team Scores -

1st Twin Falls High School 82

2nd Lighthouse Christian School 66

3rd Burley High School 62

4th Jerome High School Swim Team 61

5th Canyon Ridge High School 55

6th Highland High School 52

7th Declo High School 43

8th Wood River High School 41

9th Kimberly High School 39.5

10th Minico High School 26

11th Mountain Home High Swim Team 20

12th Oakley High School 14

13th Gooding High School 12

14th Pocatello High School

Women—Team Rankings -

1st Twin Falls High School 56

2nd Highland High School 49.5

3rd Lighthouse Christian School 43

4th Declo High School 27

5th Kimberly High School 26.5

6th Mountain Home High Swim Team 18

7th Jerome High School Swim Team 17

8th Burley High School 15

9th Canyon Ridge High School 12

9th Minico High School 12

11th Wood River High School 8

12th Pocatello High School 4

13th Gooding High School 1

Men—Team Rankings -

1st Burley High School 47

2nd Jerome High School Swim Team 44

3rd Canyon Ridge High School 43

4th Wood River High School 33

5th Twin Falls High School 26

6th Lighthouse Christian School 23

7th Declo High School 16

8th Minico High School 14

8th Oakley High School 14

10th Kimberly High School 13

11th Gooding High School 11

12th Highland High School 3

Schedule

Tuesday, Sept. 21

Girls Soccer

Bliss @ Buhl 5:45 p.m.

Filer @ Sun Valley Community School 6:15 p.m.

Gooding @ Kimberly 5:45 p.m.

Wendell @ Declo 4 p.m.

Boys Soccer

Bliss @ Buhl 4 p.m.

Filer @ Sun Valley Community School 4:30 p.m.

Gooding @ Kimberly 4 p.m. or 4:30 p.m.

Wendell @ Declo 5:45 p.m.

Girls Volleyball

Filer/Grace @ Preston 5:30 p.m.

Minico @ Burley 7 p.m.

Canyon Ridge @ Mountain Home 6:30 p.m.

Murtaugh @ Glenns Ferry 7 p.m.

Shoshone @ Lighthouse Christian 7 p.m.

Raft River @ Oakley 6 p.m.

Valley @ Buhl, 7 p.m.

Castleford @ Camas County 7 p.m.

Carey @Dietrich 7 p.m.

Declo @American Falls 7 p.m.

Hansen @Hagerman 7 p.m.

Richfield @ Sun Valley Community School 6 p.m.

Twin Falls Christian Academy @ Treasure Valley 5 p.m.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

CFB Futures: Ohio State and Clemson drop on the AP rankings

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News