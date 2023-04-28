(Coaches and athletic directors: To report results and statistics, please email TWFSports@lee.net)
Friday’s Results
BASEBALL
Wood River 7-8, Mountain Home 4-11
Minico @Burley, DH, (no report)
Kimberly @Fruitland, (no report)
Jerome @Canyon Ridge, (no report)
Buhl @Homedale, DH, (no report)
Glenns Ferry @Declo, (no report)
Wendell @Nampa Christian, DH, (no report)
SOFTBALL
Minico 8-4 Burley 7-22
Canyon Ridge @Jerome, (no report)
Buhl @Homedale, DH, (no report)
Wood River @Mountain Home, DH, (no report)
TENNIS Wood River/Twin Falls @Capital Invite, (no report)
TRACK & FIELD Wood River/Burley/Canyon Ridge @Tiger/Grizz Invite, Idaho Falls, (no report)
Twin Falls/Minico/Kimberly/Jerome @Skyview Invite, (no report)
Thursday’s Results
TENNIS
Twin Falls 8, Canyon Ridge 4
Boys singles: No. 1—Mason Ward, TF, def. Chase Peterson, CR, 6-2, 6-4; No. 2—Tanner Stevens, CR, def. Tyler Jensen, TF, 6-1, 6-2; No. 3—Levi Despain, TF, def. Zachary Haderlie, CR, 6-3, 1-6, 10-7.
Girls singles: No. 1—Mazie Walter, TF, def. Emma Pierson, CR, 6-3, 6-2; No. 2—Ellie Fuchs, TF, def. Hannah Kriwox, CR, 6-0, 6-0; No. 3—Lea Lambert, TF, def. Matti-Skye MacAllister, CR, 6-2, 6-1.
Boys doubles: No. 1—Brett McQueen/Noah Cox, TF, def. Ryker Memmott/Ethan Williams, CR, 6-0, 6-1; No. 2—Richard Steinacker/William Broadbent, TF, def. Ashton Hoge/Evan Pavlovic, CR, 6-0, 6-0.
Girls doubles: No. 1—Emma Thompson/Breanna Williams, CR, def. Kate Swenson/Jadee Higley, TF, 6-1, 6-2; No. 2—Fabby Ronquillo/Ellie Laymon, CR, def. Annie Cox/Hannah Tolley, TF, 6-3, 2-6, 10-7.
Mixed doubles: No. 1—Asher Alexander/Megan Peacock, CR, def. Alexander Coates/Libby Traveller, TF, 4-6, 7-5, 10-5; No. 2—Schad Robison/Millie Western, TF, def. Blake Lansdon/Gabrielle Wilcox, CR, 6-1, 6-0.
Saturday’s Schedule
BASEBALL
Snake River @Filer, DH
Glenns Ferry @North Star
SOFTBALL
Filer @Snake River, DH
Weiser @Wood River, DH
TENNIS
Wood River/Twin Falls @Capital Invite
TRACK & FIELD Wood River/Burley/Canyon Ridge @Tiger/Grizz Invite, Idaho Falls, 9 a.m.
Glenns Ferry/Shoshone/Hansen @Monte Andrus Invite, Valley
RODEO
District 5 @Gooding, 10 a.m.
District 6 @Burley, 10 a.m.