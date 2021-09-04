Magic Valley Prep Sports Roundup

Friday, Sept. 4 Football
Pocatello 21, Twin Falls 14
TWIN FALLS – The Bruins had more total yards on offense, 338 (227 passing, 111 rushing) than the Thunder’s 315 (155 passing, 161 rushing), in the home loss.
Twin Falls senior quarterback Andy Geilman completed 16-of-24 attempts for 227 yards and one score. Junior James Noorlander picked up 81 yards on 13 rushes with a 1-yard scoring run and Geilman had 28 yards on seven runs. Sophomore Wyatt Solosabal had six receptions for 80 yards including a 9-yard touchdown catch and senior Jace Mahlke had five catches for 73 yards.
Minico 21, Middleton 13
MIDDLETON – Minico juniors Matt Dozier and Brevin Trinkle each had a 3-yard scoring run while junior Jephy Bendele added a 56-yard run with just over two minutes remaining in the game giving the Spartans the win over the Vikings.
Trenkle finished with seven rushes for 21 yards, Bendele 14 carries for 96 yards, junior Joe Terry with five carries for 59 yards, and junior JT Garza with 45 yards on 12 rushes. The defense had two interceptions, one each by junior Dane Rasmussen and senior Peyton McManus, and the defense forced two fumbles.
Butte County JV 22, Shoshone 14
ARCO—Shoshone senior Bryson Kerner led the Indians offense, running the ball 34 times for 112 yards and completed 9-of-21 for 91 yards with one touchdown and one interception, in the road loss to the Pirates. Senior Austin Stowell ran 18 times for 92 yards and had one rushing touchdown and one receiving score.
“It was a very close game,” Shoshone coach Michael Perry said. “We scored with a minute left to break a tie and take the lead. We once again dominated the time clock and had the ball for over 30 minutes. Our defense really stepped up and played well. We made some adjustments at half time that helped us get some big stops.”
Carey 54, North Gem 34
CAREY—Carey quarterback Chase Bennion went 14-for-18 for 244 yards and three touchdowns, Carsn Perks finished with seven catches for 112 yards and two touchdowns, and Connor Simpson and Colton Larna both finished with over 100 yards rushing in the Panthers win over the Cowboys.
On defense, Simpson had 20 tackles and Larna, Nike Versis and Ellis Jensen each had 15.
Filer 70, Valley 0
HAZELTON – Drake Speirs finished with seven passing touchdowns and Jonah De Leon had three rushing touchdowns in the Wildcats win over the Vikings.
Wendell 49, Marsing 0
WENDELL – The Trojans blanked Marsing, led by sophomore Wyett Oden with 15 attempts for 148 Yards and three touchdowns. Freshman Gabe Finley had seven attempts for 51 yards and one rushing score. Finley also went 7-for-13 for 71 yards with one touchdown in the win over the Huskies.
Gooding 44, Canyon Ridge 22
Murtaugh 50, Hagerman JV 0
Dietrich 58, Garden Valley 14
Rockland 54, Hansen 22
Mountain Home 18, Wood River 7
Butte County 60, Lighthouse Christian 26
Castleford 58, Watersprings 20
Declo 37, Aberdeen 20
Kimberly 48, Jerome 21
Oakley 52, Grace 6
Thursday, Sept. 2 Cross Country
Twin Falls High School Girls Cross Country finishes 1st place at Lake Walcott Dam Run
The Bruins not only had four girls finish in the top 10, but two more in the top 20 as the girls totaled 30 points for the first place finish.
Senior Abigail Robinson paced her Bruin teammates with a time of 20:06 earning a second place finish. Freshmen Meisha Bingham (4th 20:08) and Nolan Dickerson (5th 20:09) along with Jenna Bingham (7th 20:45) all had great days on the course. The other two Lady Bruins landing in the top 20 were Brittany Garling (12th 21:01) and Caysja Roberts (18th 21:25).
Twin Falls High School Boys Cross Country finishes 2nd place at Lake Walcott Dam Run
The Bruin boys gathered 42 points for a second place finish. Several runners had an exceptional day racing with six sub-18s as their top seven were all in the top 20 and three in the top ten. Junior Stockton Stevens was 3rd overall with a time of 16:54. His senior teammate Blake Crandall got 7th finishing in 17:24. Anthony Botch (9th 17:40), James Wright (11th 17:49), Russell Frampton (12th 17:49), Trevor Walter (15th 17:57) and Ja-cob Stevens (20th 18:08) rounded out the top seven. Of the remaining 21 Bruin runners, 17 of them had PRs!!!
Saturday, Sept. 4 Schedule
Girls Soccer
Century @ Burley 11 a.m.
Pocatello @ Canyon Ridge 1:00 p.m.
Buhl vs Malad @ American Falls 11 a.m.
Filer vs Malad @ American Falls 1:00 p.m.