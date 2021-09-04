Magic Valley Prep Sports Roundup

ARCO—Shoshone senior Bryson Kerner led the Indians offense, running the ball 34 times for 112 yards and completed 9-of-21 for 91 yards with one touchdown and one interception, in the road loss to the Pirates. Senior Austin Stowell ran 18 times for 92 yards and had one rushing touchdown and one receiving score.

“It was a very close game,” Shoshone coach Michael Perry said. “We scored with a minute left to break a tie and take the lead. We once again dominated the time clock and had the ball for over 30 minutes. Our defense really stepped up and played well. We made some adjustments at half time that helped us get some big stops.”

Carey 54, North Gem 34

CAREY—Carey quarterback Chase Bennion went 14-for-18 for 244 yards and three touchdowns, Carsn Perks finished with seven catches for 112 yards and two touchdowns, and Connor Simpson and Colton Larna both finished with over 100 yards rushing in the Panthers win over the Cowboys.

On defense, Simpson had 20 tackles and Larna, Nike Versis and Ellis Jensen each had 15.

Filer 70, Valley 0

HAZELTON – Drake Speirs finished with seven passing touchdowns and Jonah De Leon had three rushing touchdowns in the Wildcats win over the Vikings.