Magic Valley Prep Sports Roundup

Saturday, Sept. 25
Girls Soccer
Shelley 3, Burley 0
BURLEY - The Bobcats were shutout by the visiting Russets.
Burley travels to Mountain Home on Monday at 4:30 p.m.
Wendell 1, Firth 1
WENDELL – The Trojans and Cougars were both scoreless at the half. Wendell junior Olivia Emery scored the first goal of the match off an assist by junior Ali Orozco. With only 19 seconds remaining in the match, Firth senior Kylie Cox made the tying goal.
Wendell is at Kimberly on Tuesday at 5:45 p.m.
Jerome 1, Wood River 0
JEROME- Jerome sophomore Nevaeh Amezcua scored the only goal of the game in the Tigers win over the Wolverines.
Jerome hosts Twin Falls at 4:30 p.m. and Wood River is at Minico at 5:30 p.m. on Monday.
American Falls 6, Buhl 0
Buhl 5, Aberdeen 2
BUHL – The Indians were shutout in the first match of the day by the Beavers but came back in the second match against the Archers with the win. Against Aberdeen, junior Jorgia Leavens and freshman Liesl Kimball each scored two goals and senior Aileen Verduzco added a single goal. Assists were recorded by Verduzco, Kimball, junior Izzy Greenwood, senior Nevada Schroeder and junior Abigail Ingram.
Buhl is at Gooding at 5:45 p.m. on Tuesday.
Boys Soccer
Burley 3, Shelley 2
SHELLEY – Matt Haymore had two goal and Juan Villalvazo had a single goal in the Bobcats win over the Russets.
Burley hosts Mountain Home Monday at 4:30 p.m.
Wendell 2, Firth 2
WENDELL – The Trojans got single goals by Max Rivera and Eduardo Nieves in the tie with the Cougars.
Wendell is at Kimberly on Tuesday at 4 p.m.
Filer 6, Aberdeen 0
American Falls 2, Filer 0
AMERICAN FALLS – The Wildcats defeated the Tigers and were beaten by the Beavers. Against Aberdeen, senior Martin Perez scored two goals in the first half assisted by senior Josiah Elliott. In the second half, Elliott, senior Anthony Ippolito and senior Oscar Perez each added a goal to complete the Filer scoring.
Filer hosts Declo on Tuesday at 4 p.m.
American Falls 5, Buhl 0
Buhl 6, Aberdeen 0
AMERICAN FALLS – The Indians were shutout by the host Beavers but came back with a shutout of their own over the Archers. Buhl’s goal scorers were junior Edgar Sanchez with two goals and single goals by sophomore Alexis Arizmendi, sophomore Luis Rojas, freshman Aaron Diaz and sophomore Francisco Garcia.
Buhl is at Gooding at 4 p.m. on Tuesday.
Jerome 0, Wood River 0
Volleyball
Kimberly 2, Parma 1
KIMBERLY – The Bulldogs defeated the Panthers, 25-22, 22-25, 15-13. Freshman Mallory Kelsey finished with five aces and five kills, junior Kelsey Stanger had four aces and six kills, senior Sydney Kelsey six kills and 10 digs. Junior Jessie Perron led Kimberly with 13 digs and senior Maysi Bright had eight. Sophomore Kadrian Klinger dished out 14 assists and senior Demi Vargas had 12.
Kimberly hosts Declo on Tuesday at 7 p.m.
Parma 2, Buhl 0
KIMBERLY – The Panthers defeated the Indians.
Buhl plays at Wendell on Tuesday at 7 p.m.
Gooding 3, American Falls 0
GOODING – The Senators swept the Beavers, 25-16, 25-7, 25-20 and were led by sophomore Izzie Stockham with nine kills and 13 digs followed by senior Alx Roe with eight kills and 11 digs and senior Kiera Patterson with six kills and 16 digs.
Gooding is at Wendell on Monday at 7 p.m.
Friday, Sept. 24
Football
Raft River 72, Lighthouse Christian 26
TWIN FALLS – Raft River had 550 yards of offense (97 passing/453 rushing) in the Snake River Conference win over Lighthouse Christian. The Lions finished with 301 yards (135 rushing/166 passing).
Lions senior quarterback Clay Silva was 7-of-17 for 97 yards and three touchdowns (49 yard and 19 yard passes to junior Walker Goettle and 35 yard pass to sophomore Jack DeJong) and rushed four times for 27 yards. Sophomore Case Van Leeuwen gained 68 yards on 10 attempts. For the Lions defense, DeJong had seven tackles and Silva six.
Raft River is at Glenns Ferry and Lighthouse Christian is at Murtaugh on Friday.
Minico 30, Burley 15
BURLEY – The Spartans finished with 350 total yards and held Burley to 178 yards rushing and 62 passing. Minico junior Jafeth Bendele finished with 187 yards on 18 carries and two touchdowns and junior Jo Terry had 11 carries for 99 yards and one score.
Cross Country
Twin Falls girls varsity cross country finished in first place at the Sunway Invitational on Friday with 28 points and the boys also had a first place finish with 26 points.
The Lady Bruins had a great day on the course with five finishing in the top 11 in the varsity race. Abigail Robinson was 3rd overall with a time of 19:07, Nolan Dickerson 4th 19:15, Brittany Garling 8th 20:02, Caysja Roberts 10th 20:17 and Meisha Bingham 11th 20:28.
In the JV race, the girls also won with a score of 15 with five in the top 10: Andrea Maccabee 2nd 21:02, Emma Frampton 4th 22:07, Skyla Bingham 5th 22:19, Summer Garling 6th 22:32and Mya Richardson 10th 22:50.
The Bruin boys had a remarkable day racing as Stockton Stevens 15:43 and Tony Botch 16:26 finished 1-2. The remaining varsity boys all finished in the top 20: Russell Frampton (6th 16:44), James Wright (9th 16:55), Trevor Walter (11th 17:01), Jacob Stevens (12th 17:13) and Blake Crandall (18th 17:37).
The Jv boys also won their race as Zach Zaugg won it with a time of 17:49. He had seven other teammates finish in the top 10: Matthew Quiroz 17:53, Collin Rasmussen 17:59, Andrew Romanchenko 18:08, William Kendall 18:27, Adam Wright 18:28, Preston Dopp 18:34, and Aiden Swearingen 18:44.