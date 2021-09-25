Magic Valley Prep Sports Roundup

Saturday, Sept. 25

Girls Soccer

Shelley 3, Burley 0

BURLEY - The Bobcats were shutout by the visiting Russets.

Burley travels to Mountain Home on Monday at 4:30 p.m.

Wendell 1, Firth 1

WENDELL – The Trojans and Cougars were both scoreless at the half. Wendell junior Olivia Emery scored the first goal of the match off an assist by junior Ali Orozco. With only 19 seconds remaining in the match, Firth senior Kylie Cox made the tying goal.

Wendell is at Kimberly on Tuesday at 5:45 p.m.

Jerome 1, Wood River 0

JEROME- Jerome sophomore Nevaeh Amezcua scored the only goal of the game in the Tigers win over the Wolverines.

Jerome hosts Twin Falls at 4:30 p.m. and Wood River is at Minico at 5:30 p.m. on Monday.

American Falls 6, Buhl 0

Buhl 5, Aberdeen 2