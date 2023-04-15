Saturday's Results
BASEBALL
Marsh Valley 4, Kimberly 1
Wooden Bat
North Fremont 8, Gooding 4
Glenns Ferry vs Lighthouse Christian (no report)
Wendell 9, Malad 6
Wendell 4, Nampa Christian 1
SOFTBALL
Buhl 13, Mountain Home 11 (Game 1)
Buhl 17, Mountain Home 0 (Game 2)
Kimberly 6, Marsh Valley 4 (Game 1)
Kimberly 19, Marsh Valley 6 (Game 2)
Glenns Ferry Tournament
Glenns Ferry 6, Bear Lake 5
Malad, 14, Wendell 7
Wendell 18, Soda Springs 2
TRACK & FIELD
Burley/Kimberly @Boise Relays, Donna Larsen Park (no report)