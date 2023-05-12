(Coaches and athletic directors: To report results and statistics, please email TWFSports@lee.net)
Friday’s Results
BASEBALL 4A District Tournament Consolation final: Minico 13, Burley 3 (winner to state)
1AD1 District Tournament
Glenns Ferry vs. Vision Charter @Boise, (no report)
SOFTBALL
4A District Tournament
Consolation final: Jerome 12, Burley 10 (winner to state)
1AD1 District Tournament Glenns Ferry 23, Horseshoe Bend 2
Glenns Ferry 8, Vision Charter 7
Lighthouse Christian vs. Horseshoe Bend @Caldwell, (no report)
TRACK & FIELD 4A Districts @Mountain Home, (no report)
Saturday’s Schedule
RODEO District 5 @Jerome, 10 a.m.
District 6 @Burley, 10 a.m.