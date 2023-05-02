(Coaches and athletic directors: To report results and statistics, please email TWFSports@lee.net)
Tuesday's Results
BASEBALL
Glenns Ferry 20, Rimrock 8
Declo 7, Wendell 5 (2A District)
SOFTBALL
Malad @Declo, (no report)
Glenns Ferry @Notus, (no report)
TENNIS
Burley 10, Canyon Ridge 2
Boys singles: No. 1 - Sebastian Cortes, Burley, def. Gavin Petersen, CR, 6-0, 6-0; No. 2 - Ryan Gerratt, Burley, def. Chase Peterson, CR, 6-3, 2-6, 12-10; No. 3 - Read Cook, Burley, def. Zachary Haderlie, CR, 6-1, 1-6, 10-6.
People are also reading…
Girls singles: No. 1 - Jordan Hicks, Burley, def. Abigail Branvold, CR, 6-0, 6-0; No. 2 - Katri Beck, Burley, def. Gabrielle Wilcox, CR, 6-0, 6-0; No. 3 - Kasia Hanks, Burley, def. Madelyn Scott, CR, 6-4, 6-2.
Boys doubles: No. 1 - Jackson Greene/Tanner Stevens, CR, def. Porter Pickett/Ayden Smith, Burley, 6-4, 4-6, 10-7; No. 2 - Isaac Farfan/Carter Dallon, Burley, def. Ryker Memmott/Ethan Williams, CR, 6-3, 6-4.
Girls doubles: No. 1 - Christina Cook/Andi Bulkeley, Burley, def. Breanna Williams/Emma Thompson, CR, 6-1, 6-0; No. 2 - Grace Miller/Jessica Stock, Burley, def. Fabby Ronquillo/Ellie Laymon, CR, 6-0, 6-0.
Mixed doubles: No. 1 - Asher Alexander/Megan Peacock, CR, def. James Squire/Olivia Hobson, Burley, 6-0, 6-0; No. 2 - Adam Bunting/Abigal Ricks, Burley, def. Joseph Maxwell Bradbury/Hannah Kriwox, CR, 6-0, 6-2.
Twin Falls @Sun Valley Community School, (no report)
Minico @Jerome, (no report)
Mountain Home @ Wood River, (no report)
GOLF
@Jackpot CC Invite
Boys team scores: 1. Kimberly 314; 2. Buhl 352; 3. (tie) Filer and Sun Valley Community School 357; 5. Gooding 366; 6. Declo 374; 7. Lighthouse Christian 396; 8. Carey 467.
Boys top 4: 1. Toby Heider, Kimberly, 70; 2. Kyler Kelly, Buhl, 71; 3. Jaxon Smyer, Declo, 74; 4. Joe Hopkins, Kimberly, 78.
Girls team scores: 1. Kimberly 384; 2. Buhl 437; 3. Declo 458; 4. Valley 462; 5. Lighthouse Christian 474; 6. Sun Valley Community School 484.
Girls top 5: 1. Tanli LeMoyne, Wendell, 86; 2. Stori Poppay, Buhl, 89; 3. Ava Harper, Kimberly, 91; 5. (tie) Ellie Stastny and Alli Stastny, Kimberly, 92.
Wednesday's Schedule
BASEBALL
3A District Tournament
Filer @Kimberly, 5 p.m.
Gooding at Buhl, 5 p.m.
SOFTBALL
Declo @West Side
Rimrock @ Glenns Ferry
3A District Tournament
Filer @Kimberly, 5 p.m.
Gooding at Buhl, 5 p.m.
TRACK & FIELD
Canyon Ridge/Jerome/Minico/Mountain Home/Twin Falls/Wood River/Burley @Bob Shay Invitational