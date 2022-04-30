Magic Valley Prep Sports Roundup:

Friday’s Results

BaseballJerome 9, Burley 3

JEROME – Winning Jerome pitcher Kobe Olmos pitched four and a third innings allowing three hits, three runs two strikeouts and three walks and Logan Worthington and Nate McDonald finished the game. Burley pitcher Bronson Brookins threw four innings with two hits, four runs with four strikeouts and four walks. Kyler Robinson in relief went two innings giving up six hits, five runs with one walk and one strikeout. Jerome outhit Burley 8-3. The Jerome batting leader was Logan Worthington 2-for-4 2B 1RBI and for Burley, Peyton Beck 1-for-4, Bronson Brookins 1-for-2 2B 2RBIs and Josiah Robins 1-for-2 2B 1 RBI.

Game 1 Wood River 5, Minico 4

Game 2 Wood River 6, Minico 5

HAILEY – Game 1, winning Wood River pitcher Eric Parris pitched a complete seven inning game allowing five hits, four runs with one walk and six strikeouts. Losing Minico pitcher Dax Sayer threw six innings with five hits, five runs with one walk and four strikeouts. Both teams had five hits. Lead batters for the Wolverines, Rabbit Buxton 1-for-3, Dawson Speth 1-for-2 1RBI, Brock Burrell 1-for-3, Dylan Mills 1-for-2 1RBI and Dylan Bauer 1-for-3 1RBI. For the Spartans, Paxton Twiss 1-for-4 2B 1RBI, Traver Miller 1-for-4 2B 1RBI, Dax Sayer 1-for-3 2B 1RBI and Stockton Chandler 1-for-3.

Game 2, Hunter Thompson started for the Wolverines giving up five runs on four hits in four innings with three strikeouts and one walk. Gabe Nilsen got the win for Wood River in one inning surrendering zero runs on zero hits walking zero. Holden Blair threw two innings in relief. Treyson Fletcher started for Minico and gave up five runs on six hits in six innings with 11 strikeouts. Chandler threw one-third of an inning in relief. For the Wolverines, Buxton, Nilsen, Speth, Clayton Elsbree, Eric Parris, Burrell and Thompson each had a hit. For Minico, Chandler was 2-for-3.

Game 1 Twin Falls 5, Mountain Home 0

Game 2 Twin Falls 19, Mountain Home 9

TWIN FALLS – Cooper Thompson, Andy Geilman and Gary Ford all had three hits for the Bruins in the game one win. Nolan Hardesty pitched five innings and gave up one hit with 14 strikeouts and two walks. Carson Avram threw two innings in relief. Alex Lopez took the loss for the Tigers allowing ten hits and five runs over six innings with two strikeouts.

Wyatt Solosabal, Otho Savage and Jace Mahike each had three hits in game two. Mahike and Nolan Hardesty each had homeruns. Calvry Leiser started for Twin Falls and allowed two hits and three runs in one inning, Luke Moon got the win in three and a third innings striking out four, Otho Savage threw two-thirds of an inning out of bullpen. Tyler Peterson started for the Tigers and went two and a third innings allowing six runs on seven hits. Jett Floyd took the loss for Mountain Home allowing six hits and six runs over one-third of an inning. Floyd and Chase Southern each had two hits for Mountain Home.

Softball Declo 19, Glenns Ferry 9

DECLO – Declo finished with 22 hits and Glenns Ferry had five in the Hornets win. Katelynn Koyle was the winning pitcher in three and one third innings giving up one hit, no runs, with eight strikeouts. Aspen Peterson started for Declo. Losing Glenns Ferry pitcher Madi Fink gave up 19 runs on 22 hits in five innings striking out five. Declo batting leaders Jakobi Nebeker 5-for-5 3 2B 5RBIs, Katie Bott 4-for-5 2 2B 2RBIs, Brynn Silcock 3-for-5, Ellie Brase 3-for-4 2 2B 2RBIs and Lilly Mallory 2-for-3 3B 2RBIs. For the Pilots, Taylor Martinez, Fink, Alondra Duenas, Jolette Duarte and Quinn King each had one hit.

Wood River 18, Canyon Ridge 8

HAILEY – Caroline Seaward got the win for the Wolverines in six innings allowing 10 hits, eight runs with one walk and two strikeouts. She gave up a homerun to the opposing pitcher, Bailey Sligar. Makinzie Nelson led the Wood River offense going 3-for 4 2 2B and 3 RBIs, Jette Ward was 2-for-3 3B, Bella Hadam 2-for-3 3RBIs and Olivia Adams 2-for-4 2B 3RBIs. For the Riverhawks, Sligar got the loss in five innings allowing 12 hits, 18 runs with 10 walks and eight strikeouts. At the plate for Canyon Ridge, Elsie Summerfield 3-for-4 3 RBIs, and Sligar 2-for-3 2 RBIS.

Wendell 12, Notus 3

WENDELL -Macie Bird was in the pitcher’s circle for Wendell and surrendered three runs on three hits over seven innings, striking out five in the win. Anna Scott led the Trojans going 3-for-4 2B 1 RBI, Bird 3-for-4 2B 4RBIs and Ainsley Clark 2-for-4 3B 2RBIs. Alexis Cudaback went six innings for Notus, allowing 12 runs on ten hits and striking out 18. Cudaback led the Pirates with two hits in five at bats.

Game 1 Mountain Home 14, Twin Falls 9

Game 2 Twin Falls 17, Mountain Home 0

TWIN FALLS—Winning Mountain Home pitcher Regan McDaniel threw a complete seven inning game surrendering eight hits, nine runs with three walks and eight strikeouts and Orie Rau was 4-for-4 2B 4RBIs at the plate in the win. Twin Falls pitching Sydney McMurdie went six and two-thirds innings in the loss giving up 14 hits, 14 runs with three walks and eight strikeouts. Tara Call followed and threw one-third of an inning. Molly Hodge was 2-for-4 2RBI and Molly Hodge was 2-for-4 2RBI for the Bruins.

Call threw three innings in game 2, giving up one hit with four walks and three strikeouts. McMurdie was 3-for-3 2B 3B 3 RBIs for the Bruins at the plate. For the Tigers, Rau went one and a third innings allowing eight hits and 13 runs and Reece Floyd threw two-thirds of an inning with five hits and four runs. Floyd had the only Tiger hit.

Game 1 Burley 10, Jerome 8

Game 2 Jerome 21, Burley 16

BURLEY – In game 1, Burley started Kaymbri Beck and she pitched six and two-thirds innings giving up 10 hits, eight runs with four walks and six strikeouts. Hailey Vaughn threw one inning in relief. Burley batting, Kylee Wickel 3-for-4 1RBI, McKenzie Dean 3-for-4, Laynie Campbell 3-for-4 1RBI and Lacee Power 3-for-4 3RBIs. Mady Arellano pitched for Jerome and in six innings allowed 13 hits, 10 runs with three walks and two strikeouts.

In Game 2, Arellano was 4-for-5 and Lexi Ramsey had three hits in the Jerome win over Burley. Breanna Robinette started for Jerome and pitched four and two-thirds innings surrendering nine hits and 12 runs with five walks and eight strikeouts. Arellano came in and threw one and a third innings allowing one hit and three runs.

TennisTwin Falls 10, Sugar-Salem 2

Singles:

No. 1—Noah Cox, Twin Falls def. Richard Niederer, Sugar-Salem, 6-1 , 6-2

No. 2—Brett McQueen, Twin Falls def. Nicklas Peterson, Sugar-Salem 6-1 , 6-2

No. 3—Kyle Brunson, Sugar-Salemdef. Andrei Romanchenko, Twin Falls, 6-3 , 6-4

No. 1—Mazie Walter, Twin Falls def. Chonte Jones, Sugar-Salem 6-2 , 6-2

No. 2—Libby Traveller, Twin Fallsdef. Emmalee Birch, Sugar-Salem, 2-6 , 6-1 , 6-3

No. 3—Lea Lambert, Twin Falls def. Bella Peebles, Sugar-Salem, 7-6 (3), 6-2

Doubles:

No. 1—Kurtis Christensen,—Carson Broadbent, Twin Falls def. Koy Sanderson,—Braden Guymon, Sugar-Salem, 6-2 , 6-1 , -;

No. 2—Alexander Coates,—Colton Ward, Twin Falls def. Lane Near,—Weston Jones, Sugar-Salem 6-7 (6), 6-2 , 6-3 ;

No. 1—Shelby Traveller,—Kenadee Egbert, Twin Falls def. Gali Garcia,—Ariagna Perez, Sugar-Salem, 6-4 , 6-2 , —- ;

No. 2—Emma Weber,—Corrine Flaig, Sugar-Salem def. Hannah Hurd,—Hannah Tolley, Twin Falls 6-1 , 6-3 , -;

No. 1—Emma Cox,—Mason Ward, Twin Falls def. Broc Esplin,—Heather Owens, Sugar-Salem, 6-4 , 4-6 , 6-3 ;

No. 2—Jackson Parker,—Ella Hollenstein, Twin Falls def. Landon Bingham,—Whitney Blaser, Sugar-Salem, 6-4 , 7-5 , -;

Saturday’s Schedule

BaseballFiler @Snake River DH 11/1 p.m.

Marsh Valley @Kimberly DH 11/1 p.m.

Rockland @Glenns Ferry noon

SoftballMarsh Valley @Kimberly DH 11/1 p.m.

Snake River @Filer DH 11/1 p.m.

Century @Jerome DH 11/1 p.m.

RodeoDistrict 5 – Gooding 10 a.m.

District 6 – Oakley

TennisWood River @Capital Tournament TBA

Burley @ Minico 10 a.m.

TrackRaft River/Oakley/Canyon Ridge/Wood River/Burley/Idaho Falls/Skyline @Tiger/Grizz Invitational at Idaho Fall 1 p.m.

Valley/Shoshone/Richfield/River/Oakley/Murtaugh/Lighthouse Christian/Hansen/Hagerman/Castleford/Glenns Ferry/Carey @Monte Andrus at Valley 11 a.m.

