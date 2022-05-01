Magic Valley Prep Sports Roundup:

SATURDAY’S RESULTS

Baseball

Marsh Valley 3, Kimberly 2: KIMBERLY – In the Kimberly loss to Marsh Valley, Jacob Lloyd, Jakob Cummins and Jordan Flameling each had a hit. Pitcher Jackson Cummins took the loss in seven innings allowing five hits, three runs with 12 strikeouts and three walks.

Rockland 16, Glenns Ferry 10: GLENNS FERRY – Glenns Ferry started pitcher Jesus Ortiz and he went four innings allowing five hits, seven runs with two walks and six strikeouts. Bryce Sterling, Landon Mills and Alan Mesillas each threw in relief. David Hernandez 2-for-5 and Adams Morrison 2-for-4 2B 1RBI led the Pilots at the plate. Blake Chafin had two stolen bases. David Jensen led the Bulldogs 2-for-3 1RBI and Rockland pitcher Corbin Garner allowed ten runs on six hits with seven strikeouts.

Game 1 Snake River 12, Filer 5

Game 2 Filer 14, Snake River 4

North Star 11, Glenns Ferry 6

Softball

Game 1 Marsh Valley 8, Kimberly 2 Game 2 Marsh Valley 19, Kimberly 15: KIMBERLY – Marsh Valley pitcher Libbie Larsen and Kimberly pitching Mallory Kelsey pitched complete seven inning games in game 1. Larsen got win allowing seven hits and two runs with five strikeouts and one walk. Kelsey took the loss giving up eight runs on 16 hits with three strikeouts. Kelsey led Kimberly at the plate 2-for-2 2B. Paige Greenwell and Taya Whitworth had three hits for the Eagles.

In game 2, Marsh Valley scored seven runs in the top of the first inning and Kimberly matched the Eagles with seven runs in the home half of the inning. The Bulldogs trailed 12-10 into the bottom of the sixth and tied the score with two runs but the Eagles took the lead back with seven runs in the top of the seventh and held off the Bulldogs for the win. Kimberly pitching Alyssa Poulsen started for Kimberly and went two and one-third innings giving up 10 hits, 12 runs with three walks and one strikeout. Kelsey threw four and two-thirds innings out of the bullpen. Kimberly batting leaders Madi Clark 4-for-4 HR, Alyssa Poulsen 4-for-4 1RBI, Mallory Kelsey 3-for-5 and Taylor Bishop 3-for-4 3B 4RBIs. Marsh Valley pitcher Lydia Howell surrendered 12 runs on 17 hits in six innings with six strikeouts. Eagles batting, Libbie Larsen 4-for-6 2B 1RBI, Camri Campbell 3-for-5 HR 4RBIs and Lydia Howell 3-for-5 2 2B 1RBI.

Game 1 Filer 11, Snake River 1 Game 2 Filer 14, Snake River 4 (5 innings 10-run rule):FILER – The leading hitters for the Wildcats in the game 1 win over the Panthers were Reegan Carter 2-for-3 2 2B 1RBI, Sydney Snyder 2-for-3 2B 4RBIs, Niah Mason 1-for-3 3B 1RBI and Jasmine Earl 2-for-3 2B. Snyder pitched five innings in the win and gave up one run on three hits with five strikeouts and one walk. Filer outhit the Panthers 13-3. Halle Leavitt took the loss for Snake River surrendering 11 runs on 13 hits over four and a third innings, striking out four. Leavitt, Maecie White and Hailee Nash all had one hit for the Panthers.

In game 2, Filer started Earl and she went one and a third innings allowing four hits and three runs Xia Robles-Pierce, Snyder and Gracie Brooks got some time on the mound. Nikaela Higley 3-for-4 2 HR 3RBI and Snyder 3-for-4 led the Wildcats in the 10-run rule win. Filer hit four homeruns, Kamrin Barnes, Jasmine Earl and Higley hit two.

Century @Jerome DH 11/1 p.m.

