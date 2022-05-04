 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Magic Valley Prep Sports Roundup

Magic Valley Prep Sports Roundup

  • 0

Wednesday’s ScheduleBaseball3A District Tournament

Game 1 – #4 Gooding @ #1 Kimberly 5 p.m.

Game 2 – #3 Buhl @ #2 Filer 5 p.m.

2A District Baseball Tournament

Declo @ Wendell 4 p.m.

Softball 3A District Tournament

Game 1 – #4 Kimberly @ #1 Gooding 5 p.m.

Game 2 – #3 Buhl @ #2 Filer 5 p.m.

GolfJackpot Tournament Kimberly host @ Jackpot 12 p.m.

Wood River at Jack Jones Invitational Boys @ Vallivue 8:30 a.m.

Burley Invitational @ Rivers Edge Golf Course Girls and Boys 10 a.m.

TennisTwin Falls @ Wood River 4 p.m.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Freestyle skiers let loose with flares in incredible display of skill and color

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News