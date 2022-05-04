Magic Valley Prep Sports Roundup

Wednesday’s ScheduleBaseball3A District Tournament
Game 1 – #4 Gooding @ #1 Kimberly 5 p.m.
Game 2 – #3 Buhl @ #2 Filer 5 p.m.
2A District Baseball Tournament
Declo @ Wendell 4 p.m.
Softball 3A District Tournament
Game 1 – #4 Kimberly @ #1 Gooding 5 p.m.
Game 2 – #3 Buhl @ #2 Filer 5 p.m.
GolfJackpot Tournament Kimberly host @ Jackpot 12 p.m.
Wood River at Jack Jones Invitational Boys @ Vallivue 8:30 a.m.
Burley Invitational @ Rivers Edge Golf Course Girls and Boys 10 a.m.
TennisTwin Falls @ Wood River 4 p.m.