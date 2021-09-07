Magic Valley Prep Sports Roundup

Tuesday, Sept. 7 Girls Soccer
Wood River 7, Minico 1
RUPERT — The Wolverines defeated the Spartans as the Wood Rivers’ defense played smart and clean. Defenders senior Channing Curci and junior Olive Gilbert kept the pressure up by pushing their team high in the opponent’s half and did a great job setting the momentum by making controlled passes to feet. Wolverine goals were scored by junior Josie Gilman and sophomore Evi Kimball each with two, sophomore Drew Willett and senior Bel Clayton one and an own goal by Minico. Great assists by seniors Yohenny Gomez and Zoe Bacca. Wood River plays Canyon Ridge tomorrow at home.
Sun Valley Community School 6, Gooding 0
GOODING — Sophomore Mia Hansmeyer recorded a hat trick and freshman Attie Murray, sophomore Ruby Crist and freshman Audrey Morawitz each had single goals in the Cutthroats win over the Senators for their fourth league victory. Player of the game: junior Maya Lightner. The Cutthroats are 4-1 and host Kimberly on Thursday.
Kimberly 10, Bliss 1
KIMBERLY — Senior Madison Smith led the Kimberly scoring with four goals followed by sophomore Monserrat Torres with two goals. Smith scored her 100th high school career goal in the game. Senior Bella Osterman, sophomore Kaycee Hufstetler and sophomore Sidnee Kerner each had one goal. Osterman had five assists, Hufstetler, sophomore Lydia Johns, sophomore Ava Wyatt and sophomore Sydney Wayment each had one assist. Freshman Kwinn King scored the Bliss goal.
Wendell 5, Filer 0
WENDELL — In the first half of the host Trojans win over the Wildcats, Wendell got three goals from junior Yoselin Acevedo with assists by junior Ali Orozco on two of the goals. Orozco also scored a goal. In the second half, Yoselin Acevedo scored with an assist by sophomore Jessika Jimendez and Ali Orozco added an unassisted goal. Wendell has two wins, one tie and two losses and travels to Gooding on Thursday.
Buhl 8, Declo 1
Boys Soccer
Bliss 4, Kimberly 1
KIMBERLY — Bliss junior Diego Amezcua had four goals in the Bliss win over Kimberly. The Bulldogs made the first goal on a penalty kick. Bliss countered soon after with a score on a breakaway by Diego Amezcua. The game went to halftime tied 1 to 1. In the second half, Bliss scored three more goals, each from the foot of Diego Amezcua.
“Diego had a really good game,” said Bliss coach Brent Bjornn. “Good passing and team defense kept the ball coming back to the offensive half of the field and Diego was able to find the back of the goal. Key saves by goalie Alan Cordova helped hold off Bulldog runs.”
Sun Valley Community School 10, Gooding 0
GOODING — Junior Colin Hanna had three goals, sophomores Walker Pate and Asher Maxwell each had two, and juniors Jack Verhaeghe, Lachlan McFarland and Russell Stumph added single goals in the win. Hanna was the man of the match.
Filer 3, Wendell 2
WENDELL — Brayan Ramirez and Omar Ibarra scored the two Wendell goals in the loss. Wendell plays at Gooding on Thursday.
Buhl 6, Declo 0
Vo
lleyball
Lighthouse Christian 3, Watersprings 1
WATERSPRINGS — The Lions defeated the host Warriors, 25-15, 21-25, 25-20, 25-20. Sophomore Ella De Jong led LC with 11 kills followed by junior Madison Morton with six. Sophomore Maddy Shetler dished out 21 assists. For the Lions defense, senior Aleia Blakeslee had 14 digs, Shetler 13 and De Jong 11. Lighthouse Christian plays at Raft River on Tuesday.
Wood River 3, Minico 0
HAILEY — Wood River junior setter Samantha Chamber led the Wolverines with 11 kills and 32 assists in the Great Basin Conference 25-20, 25-16, 25-20 home win over Minico. Senior Willa Laski added eight kills to the offense and sophomore Kadance Jacobson had 10. Junior Sophia Vandenberg and senior Charlie Loomis led the defensive charge at 11 digs for Vandenberg and nine digs for Loomis and both added a couple of aces.
Kimberly 3, Gooding
KIMBERLY — The Bulldogs defeated the Senators, 25-15, 25-20, 25-10 in the Sawtooth Central Idaho Conference home match. Kimberly junior Kelsey Stanger had nine kills and senior Demi Vega 19 assists. Junior Jessie Perron pulled up 12 digs for the defense and senior Maysi Bright had three aces and 13 service points.
Raft River 3, Wendell 0 (25-10, 25-22, 25-9)
Burley 3, Mountain Home 0 (25-18, 25-15, 25-14)
Richfield 3, Dietrich 0 (25-20, 25-19, 26-24)
Filer 3, Buhl 0 (25-18, 25-16, 25-18)
Castleford 3, Hansen 2
Wednesday’s schedule Girls Soccer
Mountain Home @ Burley 4:30 p.m.
Jerome @ Century 4:30 p.m.
Twin Falls @ Minico 4:30 p.m.
Canyon Ridge @ Wood River 6:30 p.m.
Boys Soccer
Wood River @ Canyon Ridge 4:30 p.m.
Twin Falls @ Minico 6:15 p.m.
Volleyball
Hagerman @ Canyon Ridge 7:00 p.m.
Kimberly @ Snake River 7:00 p.m.
Shoshone @ Wendell 7:00 p.m.