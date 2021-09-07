Magic Valley Prep Sports Roundup

Wendell 5, Filer 0

WENDELL — In the first half of the host Trojans win over the Wildcats, Wendell got three goals from junior Yoselin Acevedo with assists by junior Ali Orozco on two of the goals. Orozco also scored a goal. In the second half, Yoselin Acevedo scored with an assist by sophomore Jessika Jimendez and Ali Orozco added an unassisted goal. Wendell has two wins, one tie and two losses and travels to Gooding on Thursday.

Buhl 8, Declo 1

Boys Soccer

Bliss 4, Kimberly 1

KIMBERLY — Bliss junior Diego Amezcua had four goals in the Bliss win over Kimberly. The Bulldogs made the first goal on a penalty kick. Bliss countered soon after with a score on a breakaway by Diego Amezcua. The game went to halftime tied 1 to 1. In the second half, Bliss scored three more goals, each from the foot of Diego Amezcua.

“Diego had a really good game,” said Bliss coach Brent Bjornn. “Good passing and team defense kept the ball coming back to the offensive half of the field and Diego was able to find the back of the goal. Key saves by goalie Alan Cordova helped hold off Bulldog runs.”

Sun Valley Community School 10, Gooding 0