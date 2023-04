(Coaches and athletic directors: To report results and statistics, please email TWFSports@lee.net)

Friday’s Results

BASEBALL

Burley @Jerome (no report)

Gooding @Cole Valley, Meridian (no report)

Wendell @Declo (no report)

SOFTBALL

Lighthouse Christian vs Greenleaf Friends (no report)

Wood River @Minico, DH (no report)

Kimberly @Weiser, DH (no report)

Wendell/Declo @Scott Ray Malad Tournament

Declo vs Malad, (no report)

Wendell vs American Falls, (no report)

Wendell vs West Side, (no report)

Declo vs West Jefferson, (no report)

TENNIS

Sun Valley 10, Canyon Ridge 2 Boys singles: No. 1—Matt Carlin, Sun Valley, def. Gavin Petersen, Canyon Ridge, 6-1, 6-0; No. 2—Charles Goodyear, Sun Valley, def. Chase Peterson, Canyon Ridge, 6-2, 6-0; No. 3—Zachary Haderlie, Canyon Ridge, def. Whit Kelley, Sun Valley, 7-5, 6-3.

Girls singles: No. 1—Brie Tobias, Sun Valley, def. Emma Pierson, Canyon Ridge, 6-0, 6-3; No. 2—Graysen Strine, Sun Valley, def. Fabby Ronquillo, Canyon Ridge, 6-1, 6-2; No. 3—Kiki Pate, Sun Valley, def. Abigail Branvold, Canyon Ridge, 6-1, 6-1.

Boys doubles: No. 1—Jackson Greene/Tanner Stevens, Canyon Ridge, def. Walker Pate/Beckett Gates, Sun Valley, 4-6, 6-3, 1-0 (7); No. 2—Carter Colgate/Auggie Rose, Sun Valley, def. Ryker Memmott/Ethan Williams, Canyon Ridge, 6-3, 7-5.

Girls doubles: No. 1—Chloe McGowan/Attie Murray, Sun Valley, def. Breanna Williams/Emma Thompson, Canyon Ridge, 6-0, 6-0; No. 2—Alex Griffin/Audrey Morawitz, Sun Valley, def. Hannah Kriwox/Ellie Laymon, Canyon Ridge, 6-0, 6-1.

Mixed doubles: No. 1—Gretel Huss/Campbell Spoor, Sun Valley, def. Asher Alexander/Megan Peacock, Canyon Ridge, 4-6, 6-2, 6-2; No. 2—Sam White/Kiki Pate, Sun Valley, def. Joseph Maxwell Bradbury/Gabrielle Wilcox, Canyon Ridge, 6-0, 6-0.

Jerome 7, Mountain Home 5 Boys singles: No. 1—Gareth Brantley, Mountain Home, def. Isaiah Steele, Jerome, 6-2, 6-2; No. 2—Aaron Bennett Agner, Mountain Home, def. Deacon Ellis, Jerome, 6-2, 6-4; No. 3—Chandler Couch, Jerome, def. Waylon Monasterio, Mountain Home, 4-6, 6-2, 11-9.

Girls singles: No. 1—Abigail Pederson, Mountain Home, def. Naomi Johnson, Jerome, 7-5, 4-6, 10-4; No. 2—Tania Payano, Jerome, by default; No. 3—Evelynn Brown, Jerome, by default.

Boys doubles: No. 1—Derek Dilworth/Kaden Rushing, Jerome, def. Juan Arteaga Sedano/Roland Archuleta, Mountain Home, 4-6, 6-3, 10-3; No. 2—Raif Cockrell/Sagen Smith, Jerome, def. Jesse Gallup/Rattanak Nhok, Mountain Home, 6-1, 6-2.

Girls doubles: No. 1—Hallie Ellis/Bryleigh Merritt, Jerome, def. Payton West/Jacelyn Suprise, Mountain Home, 6-1, 6-1; No. 2—Gracie Ellis/Faride Segundo Gonzalez, Jerome, by default.

Mixed doubles: No. 1—Illeana Buckholz/Kent Clark, Mountain Home, def. Jamison Stoker/Morgan Evans, Jerome, 6-1, 7-5; No. 2—Ryan Fontes/Morgan Maule, Mountain Home, def. Mylilla Pilkenton/Ronin Cockrell, Jerome, 6-2, 6-3.

Jerome 8, Mountain Home 4 Boys singles: No. 1—Gareth Brantley, Mountain Home, def. Isaiah Steele, Jerome, 6-1, 6-3; No. 2—Aaron Bennett Agner, Mountain Home, def. Deacon Ellis, Jerome, 6-3, 6-2; No. 3—Chandler Couch, Jerome, def. Waylon Monasterio, Mountain Home, 6-2, 6-4.

Girls singles: No. 1—Naomi Johnson, Jerome, def. Abigail Pederson, Mountain Home, 7-6 (7-5), 7-6 (7-4); No. 2—Tania Payano, Jerome, by default; No. 3—Evelynn Brown, Jerome, by default.

Boys doubles: No. 1—Derek Dilworth/Kaden Rushing, Jerome, def. Roland Archuleta/Juan Arteaga Sedano, Mountain Home, 6-2, 1-6, 11-9; No. 2—Raif Cockrell/Sagen Smith, Jerome, def. Rattanak Nhok/Jesse Gallup, Mountain Home, 6-3, 6-2.

Girls doubles: No. 1—Bryleigh Merritt/Hallie Ellis, Jerome, def. Jacelyn Suprise/Payton West, Mountain Home, 6-1, 6-2; No. 2—Faride Segundo Gonzalez/Gracie Ellis , Jerome, by default.

Mixed doubles: No. 1—Kent Clark/Illeana Buckholz, Mountain Home, def. Jamison Stoker/Morgan Evans, Jerome, 6-2, 6-2; No. 2—Morgan Maule/Ryan Fontes, Mountain Home, def. Mylilla Pilkenton/Ronin Cockrell, Jerome, 6-0, 6-1.

Twin Falls 8, Sugar-Salem 4

Boys singles: No. 1—Mason Ward, Twin Falls, def. Ben Owens, Sugar-Salem, 6-3 , 6-0; No. 2—Levi Despain, Twin Falls, def. Lucas Nieto, Sugar-Salem, 5-7, 6-4, 10-8; No. 3—Tyler Jensen, Twin Falls, def. McKay Flaig, Sugar-Salem, 6-2, 6-3.

Girls singles: No. 1—Mazie Walter, Twin Falls, def. Heather Owens, Sugar-Salem, 6-0, 4-6, 10-8; No. 2—Ellie Fuchs, Twin Falls, def. Emmalee Birch, Sugar-Salem, 6-4, 6-1; No. 3—Annie Cox, Twin Falls, def. Olivia Parker, Sugar-Salem, 6-2, 6-2.

Boys doubles: No. 1—Noah Cox/Brett McQueen, Twin Falls, def. Jeremy Haacke/Nicklas Peterson, Sugar-Salem, 6-0, 6-0; No. 2—Richard Steinacker/William Broadbent, Twin Falls, def. Matt Taylor/Darin Cook, Sugar-Salem, 6-3, 6-0.

Girls doubles: No. 1—Ariagna Perez/Gali Garcia, Sugar-Salem, def. Kate Swenson/Jadee Higley, Twin Falls, 6-0, 6-1; No. 2—Emma Weber/Chonte Jones, Sugar-Salem, def. Brooke Bingham/Hannah Tolley, Twin Falls, 6-4, 6-1.

Mixed doubles: No. 1—Koy Sanderson/Whitney Blaser, Sugar-Salem, def. Alexander Coates/Libby Traveller, Twin Falls, 6-2, 6-3; No. 2—Lane Near/Rachel Venema, Sugar-Salem, def. Millie Western/Schad Robison, Twin Falls, 6-4, 7-5.

TRACK & FIELD

Wendell/Gooding/Buhl/Kimberly/Filer @Brad Matthews, Declo (no report)

Jerome/Wood River/Minico/Mountain Home @Pre-Conf Meet, Mountain Home (no report)

Saturday’s Schedule

BASEBALL

North Fremont @Filer, DH

Glenns Ferry vs Gem State Adventist Academy

SOFTBALL

Lighthouse Christian @Notus, DH 10/noon

Pocatello @Twin Falls, DH

Wendell/Declo @Scott Ray Malad Tournament

Wendell vs Teton, 9 a.m.

Declo vs Bear Lake, 9 a.m.

Declo vs Teton 12:30 p.m.

Wendell vs Bear Lake, 2:15 p.m.

RODEO District 5 @Shoshone, 10 a.m.