Magic Valley Prep Sports Roundup:

Tuesday’s ResultsGolf
Kimberly Bulldogs Boys and Girls 3A State Champions
The Kimberly girls shot a two-day total of 701 and held off the defending champs Bonners Ferry to win the girls 3A state championship. Reece Garey 81-76 placed third individually, Elli Stastny 81-91 placed fourth, Whitney Ward 89-95 placed sixth, Alli Stastny 102-90 placed eighth, Marissa McCallum 98-95 placed ninth.
The Kimberly boys shot a 2-day total of 649 and held off the defending champs Kellogg to win the boys 3A state championship. Toby Heider 71-71 placed first individually, Jameson Harper 71-77 placed fourth, Aidan Murphy 90-88, Joe Hopkins 97-88, Chase Mollerup 93-98.