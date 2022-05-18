Magic Valley Prep Sports Roundup:

The Kimberly girls shot a two-day total of 701 and held off the defending champs Bonners Ferry to win the girls 3A state championship. Reece Garey 81-76 placed third individually, Elli Stastny 81-91 placed fourth, Whitney Ward 89-95 placed sixth, Alli Stastny 102-90 placed eighth, Marissa McCallum 98-95 placed ninth.