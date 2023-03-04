Saturday's Results
BOYS BASKETBALL
4A State Tournament
Consolation championship
Twin Falls 32, Minico 30
Halftime Twin Falls 19, Minico 17
Minico: JT Garza 11 points and 8 rebounds, Dominick Soto 8 rebounds
Twin Falls: Will Preucil 14 points
3A State Tournament
Consolation championship
Fruitland 67, Buhl 51
Halftime Fruitland 50, Buhl 25
Buhl: Tate Trevino 25 points, Kyler Kelly 13 points and 6 rebounds
People are also reading…
Fruitland: Luke Barinaga 17 points
1AD1 State Tournament
Third place
Grace 50, Castleford 38
Halftime Grace 24, Castleford 17
Castleford: Ethan Roland 15 points and 9 rebounds, Luis Cortez 9 points
Grace: Peyton Reeves 11 points
Consolation championship
Potlatch 69, Carey 58
Halftime Potlatch 30, Carey 29
Carey: Carsn Perkes 37 points and 7 rebounds, Owen Parke 12 points and 7 rebounds, Conner Simpson 5 rebounds
Potlatch: Jaxon Vowels 21 points and 9 rebounds, Everett Lovell 18 points, Jack Clark 11 points and 9 rebounds
1AD2 State Tournament
Championship
Kendrick 59, Richfield 57
Halftime Kendrick 38, Richfield 26
Richfield: Jamen Fuchs 11 points, Luke Dalton 21 points and 12 rebounds, Kobyn Benzeval 16 points and 11 rebounds
Kendrick: Nathan Tweit 20 points