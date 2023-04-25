(Coaches and athletic directors: To report results and statistics, please email TWFSports@lee.net)

Tuesday’s Results

BASEBALL

Twin Falls 12, Minico 4

WP - N. Hardesty 6 IP, 3 H, 0 ER, 2 BB, 15 Ks

Twin Falls hitting: G. Ford 3-5, HR, 2B, 3 R, 2 RBIs, SB; N. Hardesty 2-3, HR, 2B, BB, 2 R, RBI; D. Thompson 1-4, HR, 2 RBIs; W. Solosabal 1-2, 2B, 2 BB, R, SB.

Minico hitting: Chandler 2-3, 2B, SB; Osterhout 1-3, R, RBI.

Kimberly 20, Gooding 9

Wood River 16, Jerome 3

Buhl 16, Wendell 2

Burley @Canyon Ridge, (no report)

Filer @Century, (no report)

SOFTBALL

Twin Falls 17, Minico 7 (Game 1)

WP - B. Holcomb 1 IP, H, 0 ER

Twin Falls hitting: B. Iverson 3-4, HR, 3B, 2 R, 5 RBIs; L. Morgan 5-5, HR, 3 2Bs, 5 R, 3 RBIs; M. Hudson 3-5, HR, 2B, R, 3 RBIs; M. Hodge 3-4, 3B, 2 R, 2 RBIs; S. McMurdie 2-5, 2B, 3 R, 2 RBIs.

Minico hitting: S. Timmons 3-4, 2B, 2 R, RBI; A. Page 0-3, 2 R, 2 RBIs.

Twin Falls 10, Minico 6 (Game 2)

WP - S. McMurdie 7 IP, 5 H, 4 ER, 6 Ks

Twin Falls hitting: M. Hodge 3-4, 2 2Bs, R, 2 RBIs; S. McMurdie 2-4, 2 RBIs; K. Boyd 1-2, BB, 3 R; K. Holcomb 2-3, R, 2 RBIs.

Minico hitting: A. Page 1-3, HR, 3 RBIs; S. Timmons 2-3, 2B, 2 R; Z. Maughan 1-3, 2 RBIs.

Jerome 10, Wood River 9

Gooding 5, Kimberly 4

South Fremont 9-14, Buhl 8-6

Canyon Ridge 8-7, Burley 7-10

GOLF

@Twin Falls Municipal

Boys team scores: 1. Kimberly 307; 2. Declo 330.

Girls team scores: 1. Kimberly 367; 2. Filer 409

Boys top 3: 1. Toby Heider, Kimberly, 63; 2. Hudson Reinke, Filer, 74; 3. Alex Gailey, Declo, 76.

Girls top 3: 1. Ellie Stastny, Kimberly, 83; 2. Alli Stastny, Kimberly, 86; 3. Ava Harper, Kimberly, 88.

Wendell @Gooding CC, (no report)

TENNIS

Twin Falls 11, Mountain Home 1

Boys singles: No. 1 - Mason Ward, Twin Falls, def. Gareth Brantley, Mountain Home, 6-2, 6-2; No. 2 - Aaron Bennett, Mountain Home, def. Levi Despain, Twin Falls, 6-3, 6-7 (5), 10-5; No. 3 - Tyler Jensen, Twin Falls, def. Waylon Monasterio, Mountain Home, 6-3, 6-0.

Girls singles: No. 1 - Ellie Fuchs, Twin Falls, def. Abigail Pederson, Mountain Home, 6-2, 3-6, 10-5; No. 2 - Lea Lambert, Twin Falls, by default; No. 3 - Annie Cox, Twin Falls, by default.

Boys doubles: No. 1 - Noah Cox/Schad Robison, Twin Falls, def. Juan Arteaga Sedano/Roland Archuleta, Mountain Home, 6-0, 6-1; No. 2 - William Broadbent/Richard Steinacker, Twin Falls, def. Jesse Gallup/Rattanak Nhok, Mountain Home, 6-0, 6-0.

Girls doubles: No. 1 - Hannah Tolley/Hannah Hurd, Twin Falls, def. Jacelyn Surprise/Payton West, Mountain Home, 6-1, 6-1; No. 2 - Brooke Bingham/Alyssa Barker, by default.

Mixed doubles: No. 1 - Alexander Coates/Millie Western, Twin Falls, def. Kent Clark/Illeana Buckholz, Mountain Home, 6-0, 6-2; No. 2 - Jadee Higley/Davis Higley, Twin Falls, def. Ryan Fontes/Morgan Maule, Mountain Home, 3-6, 7-5, 10-4.

Wood River 11, Canyon Ridge 1

Boys singles: No. 1 - Gus Sabina, WR, def. Gavin Petersen, CR, 6-1, 6-1; No. 2 - John Tumalo, WR, def. Chase Peterson, CR, 6-3, 4-6, 10-6; No. 3 - Benjamin Fenn, WR, def. Zachary Haderlie, CR, 6-4, 6-3.

Girls singles: No. 1 - Jessica Popke, WR, def. Emma Pierson, CR, 6-1, 6-0; No. 2 - Meave Coffelt, WR, def. Abigail Branvold, CR, 6-2, 6-1; No. 3 - Cedar Shepard, WR, def. Madelyn Scott, CR, 6-0, 6-1.

Boys doubles: No. 1 - Garin Beste/Chase Schwartz, WR, def. Jackson Greene/Tanner Stevens, CR, 6-1, 6-0; No. 2 - Ballard Griswold/Joe Boccabella, WR, def. Ryker Memmott/Ethan Williams, CR, 6-3, 6-2.

Girls doubles: No. 1 - Taylor Merrick/Lucy Ford, WR, def. Breanna Williams/Emma Thompson, CR, 6-1, 6-1; No. 2 - Sydney Nickum/Ashlyn Roth, WR, def. Fabby Ronquillo/Ellie Laymon, CR, 6-1, 6-0.

Mixed doubles: No. 1 - Asher Alexander/Megan Peacock, CR, def. Simon Weekes/Tenney Barrow, WR, 3-6, 6-3, 10-6; No. 2 - Cody McKinnon/Lili Peck, WR, def. Blake Lansdon/Gabrielle Wilcox, CR, 6-1, 2-6, 10-1.

Jerome @Burley, (no report)

Gooding/Sugar-Salem @Sun Valley, (no report)

Wednesday's Schedule

BASEBALL

Twin Falls @Burley, 4:30 p.m.

Buhl @Kimberly, 4 p.m.

SOFTBALL

Wendell @Declo

TENNIS

Jerome @Twin Falls

TRACK & FIELD

Shoshone @ISDB