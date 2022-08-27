 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Magic Valley Prep Sports Roundup

Magic Valley Prep Sports Roundup:

Volleyball Districts

Murtaugh takes on Oakley in the district championships Oct. 21, 2021, in Hazelton.

 DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS FILE PHOTO

Saturday, Aug. 27 Results

FOOTBALL

Clearwater Valley 20, Glenns Ferry 12 @Middleton

Oakley 56, Prairie 0 @Middleton

VOLLEYBALL

Gooding 3, South Fremont 1

Gooding 26, South Fremont 24

South Fremont 25, Gooding 18

Gooding 25, South Fremont 19

Gooding 25, South Fremont 19

Gooding: Audrey Schilder 7 kills, Dominixie Celaya 27 assists, 9 digs, Izzie Stockham 21 kills, 24 digs, 4 blocks

Richfield 3, Rimrock 1

Richfield 25, Rimrock 19

Rimrock 25, Richfield 19

Richfield 25, Rimrock 17

Richfield 25, Rimrock 17

Horseshoe Bend 2, Murtaugh 0

Horseshoe Bend 25, Murtaugh 14

Horseshoe Bend 25, Murtaugh 16

Murtaugh 2, Liberty Charter 0

Murtaugh 25, Liberty Charter 17

Murtaugh 25, Liberty Charter 16

Buhl 2, Caldwell 1 @Jerome

Buhl 2, Jerome 1

Caldwell 2, Jerome 0

Butte County 2, Raft River 0

Butte County 2, Valley 0 @Raft River

Raft River 2, Valley 0

SOCCER

Boys

Sun Valley Community School 2, Weiser 1

Pocatello 3, Jerome 1

Girls

Sun Valley Community School 3, Weiser 0

SVCS goal: Mia Hansmeyer 3

Wood River 3, Columbia 0

Wood River goals: Josie Gilman (own goal), Peyton Wood (Kate Shafer), Peyton Wood (Ruby Gardner)

Canyon Ridge 2, Filer 0

Pocatello 9, Jerome 0

 

TIMES-NEWS

