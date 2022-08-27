Magic Valley Prep Sports Roundup:

Saturday, Aug. 27 Results
FOOTBALL
Clearwater Valley 20, Glenns Ferry 12 @Middleton
Oakley 56, Prairie 0 @Middleton
VOLLEYBALL
Gooding 3, South Fremont 1
Gooding 26, South Fremont 24
South Fremont 25, Gooding 18
Gooding 25, South Fremont 19
Gooding 25, South Fremont 19
Gooding: Audrey Schilder 7 kills, Dominixie Celaya 27 assists, 9 digs, Izzie Stockham 21 kills, 24 digs, 4 blocks
Richfield 3, Rimrock 1
Richfield 25, Rimrock 19
Rimrock 25, Richfield 19
Richfield 25, Rimrock 17
Richfield 25, Rimrock 17
Horseshoe Bend 2, Murtaugh 0
Horseshoe Bend 25, Murtaugh 14
Horseshoe Bend 25, Murtaugh 16
Murtaugh 2, Liberty Charter 0
Murtaugh 25, Liberty Charter 17
Murtaugh 25, Liberty Charter 16
Buhl 2, Caldwell 1 @Jerome
Buhl 2, Jerome 1
Caldwell 2, Jerome 0
Butte County 2, Raft River 0
Butte County 2, Valley 0 @Raft River
Raft River 2, Valley 0
SOCCER
Boys
Sun Valley Community School 2, Weiser 1
Pocatello 3, Jerome 1
Girls
Sun Valley Community School 3, Weiser 0
SVCS goal: Mia Hansmeyer 3
Wood River 3, Columbia 0
Wood River goals: Josie Gilman (own goal), Peyton Wood (Kate Shafer), Peyton Wood (Ruby Gardner)
Canyon Ridge 2, Filer 0
Pocatello 9, Jerome 0