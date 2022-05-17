Magic Valley Prep Sports Roundup

Monday’s Results

GolfKimberly

After day 1 of the state golf tournament at River Bend Golf Course in Wilder, Idaho. The Kimberly boys are leading Kellogg by 1 shot, 325 to 326. Toby Heider and Jameson Harper shot 1-under 71 and are tied with Carter Williams for 1st place individually.

Kimberly: Toby Heider 71, Jameson Harper 71, Aidan Murphy 90, Chase Mollerup 93, Joe Hopkins 97

The Kimberly girls are ahead of Bonners Ferry by 10 shots, 349 to 359. Reece Garey and Ellie Stastny shot 81 and are tied for 3rd place. Whitney Ward is in 6th with an 89, Marissa McCallum is in 9th place with a 98. Tea Uranga from Homedale is leading the girls with a 76.

Kimberly: Reece Garey 81, Ellie Stastny 81, Whitney Ward 89, Marissa McCallum 98, Alli Stastny 102

Saturday’s Results

Track Sun Valley Community School

Results from day two of the District Conference Track Championships held at Murtaugh High School are as follows:

*The top four individuals from each final plus & the top two relay teams advance to the State Championships to be held at Middleton High School on Friday and Saturday.

Mikayla, Ben & Brady qualify for state.

Women:

100M: Saba Grossman 7th, 13.72

400M: Mia Hansmeyer 5th 1.05.46

800M: Keityn Young 6th 2.49.82

1600M: Mikayla Wesley 5th 5.54.73 (PR)

4x100 Medley Relay: 3rd 53.42 (Logan, Niki, Mia, Saba) The team received an at-large bid for the state track meet. Their time was the eighth fastest in the state & they received an automatic invite. They now have a chance of defending their title.

Men

300M Hurdles: Brady Giles 3rd 45.11 (PR)

1600M: Ben Haynes 2nd 5.12.59 (PR)

Tennis Results from our tennis tournament played with Gooding & Sugar-Salem are as follows. We have qualified the following 11 players for the state tournament.

Boys’ Doubles: District Champs- Walker Spoor & Jack Colgate

Girls Doubles: District Champs- Avery Griffin & Whitney Janotta, Attie Murray & Amanda Dunn- 3rd

Mixed Doubles: District Champs: Gretel Huss & Campbell Spoor

Girls’ Singles: Brie Tobias- Runner Up, Graysen Strine 3rd, Boys’ Singles, Matthew Carlin 3rd

State Qualifiers

Burley High School

Golf: Salomon Masoner

Tennis: Katri Beck, Andi Bulkeley, Christina Cook, Sadie Cook, Terin Garrard, Sylvia Heiner, Anna Linzy

Track: Braxton Bowen, Aaron Bradshaw., Gabe Garcia, Ryan Jensen, Tristen Price, Lynzey Searle, Sydney Searle, Hailey Shirley, Noah Strunk, Jacob Williams

Tuesday’s Schedule

Golf 4A State Tournament @Lakeview Golf Club

3A State Tournament @River Bend GC

1A-2A State Tournament @Falcon Crest Golf Club

